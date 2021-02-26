Afternoon tea deliveries in the Cotswolds

Published: 5:32 PM February 26, 2021

Afternoon tea is one of our favourite British traditions, so we've gathered some of the best that you can have delivered to your home - perfect for a fancy lunch break or Mother's Day treat



Once Upon a Tea Room



108 Winchcombe Street, Cheltenham, GL52 2NW



There are lots of options to choose from Once Upon a Tea Room, from the classic which includes three finger sandwiches, a scone with jam and cream, miniature cakes, a macaron, a soft drink, tea and coffee.



Other teas include the birthday afternoon tea with a chocolate cake and candle, gentleman's tea with lots of savoury treats or a special Mother's Day tea with pretty cakes for mum.



Free delivery with orders over £30 and within five miles or orders over £50 for further afield. Or collection is free.





Feed Me Cotswolds



10 Nursery View, Cirencester GL7 6HN



Delivering afternoon teas in Cirencester and its surrounding villages, Feed Me Cotswolds has a regular afternoon tea, vegetarian version or children's afternoon tea.



Opt for a gift card for two voucher for Mother's Day or a gentleman's afternoon tea version with a tasty looking Scotch egg. Check the full menus online.



Available Thursday to Sunday or Sunday to Wednesday too for large orders over £75.





Henry's



This delivery service started life as a tea room in Cheltenham however due to the lockdown, Henry's has adapted to a home delivery service which includes tempting homemade afternoon teas.



Try the gourmet afternoon tea box for one which includes lots of savoury and sweet treats, a plain and fruit scone with clotted cream and jam, shortcakes, chocolate tart, lemon and ginger torte and Victoria sponge. Phew!



All boxes are £20 each. There is free delivery in Tewkesbury, Evesham, Cheltenham and Gloucester and other nearby areas.





Wendy's CuriosiTeas



Wendy's serves some great themed afternoon teas, whether it's Valentine's Day or Mother's Day. These sell out fast so make sure to keep an eye on social media for updates.





Le Tartistry



Stonehouse



Le Tartistry offers afternoon tea and cream tea delivery throughout Gloucestershire (GL1, GL2, GL3, GL4, GL5 GL6, GL10, GL11) with hefty portions and a variety to choose from including the savoury picnic box.



Check the website for set days and weekends where delivery will be available. Book your Mother's Day afternoon tea delivery before they're sold out!



Collection also available from Upper Mills kitchen in Stonehouse.





Abigail's Kitchen



Oxfordshire



Abigail's Kitchen will be creating lovely Mother's Day afternoon and cream teas which can be ordered to OX postcodes. This will be available on the 13th or 14th March.



The parcels will include four fresh scones, two lemon drizzle cakes, muffins, jam, cream and English breakfast tea for cream teas and two rounds of sandwiches will form the afternoon tea.



Cream tea is £20, afternoon tea is £25. Check online for full delivery/collection information and prices.





FEAST



FEAST knows how to put on a great spread for any occasion, but for Mother's Day there are three options available. Choose from the afternoon tea, the hamper or the fizz option.



Choose from classic afternoon tea, augment your order for the hamper which includes scotch eggs, sausage rolls and cheese straws and other sweet treats or fizz includes a little bottle of fizz per person.



Afternoon tea is £20 per person, the hamper is £27.50 per person with minimum order of two people, the fizz option is £35 per box which includes little cakes, scones with jam and cream and fizz for two.





Little Bears Bakery



Wantage OX12 8DR



Home-based bakery Little Bears delivers tray bakes, big boxes of pick 'n' mix, cakes, cupcakes and more.



The bakery will also put on a Mother's Day afternoon tea which can be delivered across Oxfordshire and some Gloucestershire postcodes. Each box will have scones with jam and cream along with lots of sweet treats including brownies, a Victoria sponge, caramac and biscoff rocky road and more.



Place orders on the website and see full details.





__________

Follow Cotswold Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram