Great British Bake-Off winner David Atherton celebrates Yorkshire food

Great British Bake-Off star David Atherton fronts new North York Moors Capital of Cake slow travel film series

TV baking star and author David Atherton is fronting a series of new ‘travelogue’ films showcasing how visitors can take the slow travel option to reach those tearooms and bakeries that epitomise the character and culture of the North York Moors National Park.

David, who originally hails from Ruswarp near Whitby. won Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off series in 2019,

He has returned to his roots and ‘slow travelled’ the length and breadth of the North York Moors by boat, bus, train, foot and bicycle to explore why the National Park merits its Capital of Cake status.

In each of the films David interviews some of the owners of the tearooms and bakeries which he says, define what makes, not just a good, but a really great place to have a slice of cake.

As he explains: “Apart from the obvious requisite of having lovely cakes for sale, the truly great places are those that have real soul and are grounded in personality rather than simply being one of those identikit hipster eateries that are two-a-penny across Britain.

“There were some really lovely surprises throughout my journey but it was also great to know that some things just haven’t changed since I was growing up here, particularly the Whitby legend that is Botham’s. I was especially proud of my efforts to ice the Whitby lemon bun and be reminded of the correct way that the locals eat one!”

The National Park first proclaimed itself to be the Capital of Cake back in 2015 in recognition of the huge array of cafés, bakeries and tearooms that contribute so much to people’s experience when they visit the North York Moors.

Now more than 70 businesses are participating in the campaign and are marked on the National Park’s Capital of Cake map.

www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/capitalofcake



