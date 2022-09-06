Delicious produce from the Isles of Scilly

This month marks the Taste of Scilly food festival, so we got ahead of the game and travelled to the archipelago to sample a little of what will be on offer.

Looking out to sea, the silhouette of a seal appears momentarily before disappearing below the waves. Breathing in the fresh air, and clasping a steaming mug of tea, I’ll admit there are worse ways to kickstart the day. Fortunately, it’s not a one-off. This is the view that greets my partner and I every morning as we cook a hearty breakfast on our camping stove, using bacon and butter straight from the residents of Troytown Farm, our home for the week.

The family-run farm and campsite is located on St Agnes, the most rugged and remote of the five inhabited islands in the Isles of Scilly (the others being St Mary’s, Bryher, St Martin’s and Tresco).

Though the meat and dairy are delicious, it’s the ice-cream Troytown’s known for, and eager visitors arrive each day to sample an ever-changing menu of flavours, such as coconut, apple cider and sea-salted caramel.

For us, it becomes a late afternoon ritual to settle down with a cone and rest weary soles, as anyone who’s visited Scilly can testify, the main means of transport on these islands is by foot.

Troytown Farm on St Agnes is famous for its ice cream - Credit: Adj Brown

Fortunately, the miles walked balances out the calories consumed as we’re on a pilgrimage of sorts, a foodie-themed journey to sample the best food and drink the islands have to offer ahead of the annual Taste of Scilly festival running from September 15-25.

The event will incorporate an ‘Island-hopping Supper Safari,’ beach feasts cooked by The Hidden Hut’s Simon Stallard, pop up bars and eateries, suppers, distillery tours, and one-off menus celebrating the exceptional produce grown and created on this unique archipelago.

Although only 28 miles off the Cornish coast, the balmy microclimate and relaxed pace in Scilly feels a world away from the mainland.

People visit primarily for the breath-taking walks, abundant wildlife, and beaches that can compete with the Caribbean in looks, if not temperature; but the Isles of Scilly is also home to incredibly innovative producers.

Many of them descend from generations of Scillonians who are resilient by nature, as well as necessity, given the remote location.

Truth is, you can’t live the island life half-heartedly, which feeds into the produce created, and why it’s common for locals to juggle numerous jobs.

'It’s too risky not to,' says Aiden Hicks, founder of Westward Farm Gin during a tour of his micro distillery at the family farm on St Agnes.

Aiden Hicks of Westward Farm uses home-grown botanicals and island gorse to make his gin - Credit: Adj Brown

'We grow as much as possible on site, so it’s not just the Scilly label, and it really is made with love, by hand,' notes Aiden who uses home-grown botanicals and island gorse.

Rose Geranium is their most popular gin, a flavour that’s also used in one of Troytown ice-creams. He’s also working with the famous Tresco Abbey Garden, as well as Andrew Walder, a rum distiller who lives and works on St Martin’s.

Luckily for us, the inter-island boat run by St Agnes Boating sets sail for the idyllic St Martin’s on two consecutive days during our stay, meaning there’s plenty of time to explore.

The fabulous Par Beach on St Martin's - Credit: Susan Griffin

A dip at the gloriously golden Par Beach, which curves its way from Higher Town Quay, is a must, as is a stroll to The Island Bakery for a crab roll.

Baking fresh bread at the Island Bakery on St Martin's - Credit: Adj Brown

For something sweet, we head to Polreath Tea Room, a sheltered oasis where the only stress is deciding between a cream tea, a doorstop slice of cake, or a saucer-sized cookie, which are all baked on site by owners Jason and Sarah Poat.

There are panoramic sea views from St Martin's vineyard - Credit: Susan Griffin

And then there’s the delightful St Martin’s Vineyard, located at the end of a sandy lane behind Par Beach. You could be forgiven for thinking you’re in Tuscany save for the panoramic sea views that greet you at the top of the vineyard trail. Afterwards, we toast our efforts with a spot of wine tasting in a shaded corner of the garden.

We also meet the aforementioned Andrew Walder who’s currently growing sugar cane for his distillery SC Dogs in a bid to offer the UK’s first field-to-bottle rum.

'Everything is done on site, from distilling to ageing and bottling,' says Andrew, whose family has lived on St Martin’s for generations.

Andrew Walder is growing sugar cane for his distillery SC Dogs in a bid to offer the UK’s first field-to-bottle rum - Credit: Adj Brown

The small distillery, including two large fermenters, two stills and a storage of oak barrels, is housed in a former flower packing shed. As Andrew shows us round and offers a taste of the white and gold rum, his passion for the process shines through, from blending Caribbean sugar cane molasses (while his own sugar cane matures) with island water and yeast down to the beautifully crafted labelling. Look through each of the bottles, and you’ll find an image of a notable Scillonian sea dog, as well as their personal story.

Each of the SC Dogs bottles has an image of a notable Scillonian sea dog, as well as their personal story - Credit: Christopher Tirrell

'It is a lot of work, but I wouldn’t want it any other way,' says Andrew who’s also developed a whisky and vodka, and continues to cultivate SC Salt, a seasalt business.

During the Taste event, he’ll be hosting a sunset pop-up rum bar, and he recently announced their honey-spiced rum, derived from a hive in Tresco Abbey Garden, is now available at Nathan Outlaw’s acclaimed restaurant Fish Kitchen in Port Isaac.

The islands’ honey regularly crops up in conversation, as does one particular name – beekeeper Jilly Halliday who’s based on Tresco.

Following a delicious pizza lunch at Ruin Beach Café, we finally meet the woman herself at the entrance of the Abbey Garden.

Jilly Halliday on Tresco is passionate about the Scillonian Honey Bee Project that aims to protect Scilly’s native dark honey bee - Credit: Adj Brown

Jilly’s a force of nature, brimming with knowledge and enthusiasm as she shows us the numerous hives, and talks animatedly about the Scillonian Honey Bee Project that aims to protect Scilly’s native dark honey bee.

The much sought after Tresco honey - Credit: Adj Brown

The community spirit runs deep in Scilly, where it seems everyone is linked through family, friendship, or business ventures.

'The nature of island life means you can’t be a recluse, you need to work as a community in all spheres, and it makes financial and practical sense to collaborate rather than compete with each other,' explains Julian Branscombe, CEO of the IOS Wildlife Trust over a coffee at the Hugh Street Cafe on St Mary’s.

It’s here, on the largest of the islands, that a weekly farmer’s market takes place. A regular face is Kylie Mumford who runs Salakee Farm with husband Dave.

After a decadent lunch of meat, cheese and ‘the world’s best potato wedges’ at the bustling tapas restaurant Dibble and Grub overlooking Porthcressa Beach, we head by taxi to Salakee Farm.

Here, Kylie takes us on a tour of the 30-plus acre site, explaining how self-sufficiency and sustainability is key in providing nutrient-rich produce, including vegetables, herbs, grass-fed beef and eggs for islanders and visitors.

It’s why one of the highlights of Taste of Scilly is set to be a Salakee Supper when Kylie and Dave will open up their farm to guests.

Salakee Farm on St Mary's is run by Kylie and Dave Mumford who sell their produce at the weekly farmers' market - Credit: Adj Brown

Not too far from Salakee is Scilly Spirit Distillery and we pop in to meet its founders Art and Hils Miller. Within minimal space and time, they’ve crafted Island Gin, Atlantic Strength Gin and Rose Gin (with a whisky in development), which have received multiple plaudits for taste, as well as design. Indeed, the bottles, inspired by the likes of Bishop Rock lighthouse, the islands’ aqua green waters and the sunset over Samson, are a thing of beauty.

Scilly Spirit Distillery's Island Gin and Atlantic Strength Gin which have received multiple plaudits for taste, as well as design - Credit: Scilly Spirit Distillery

The couple also run a gin school where customers can create their very own gin, but alas on this occasion, there simply isn’t enough time to concoct our own. Next time, we promise ourselves.

The final day is spent at a more leisurely pace on Bryher, a more rustically charming island than its picture-perfect neighbour Tresco.

Hillside Farm’s Scilly Chilli is made on Bryher - Credit: Adj Brown

We tuck into fresh as it comes crab chowder and lobster burger at the deli-café Island Fish, peruse the array of honesty stalls dotted along the lanes, including Hillside Farm’s Scilly Chilli, and order a thirst-quenching drink at the Fraggle Rock Bar and Café, just a short walk from Bar Quay where we board the boat back to St Agnes.

That evening, perched by our tent, we barbecue burgers and sausages from Troytown Farm. The taste is sublime, and the sea view is spectacular. As we watch the sun disappear beyond the horizon, and wait for the night sky to show-off its awe-inspiring blanket of stars, we reflect on the most memorable of weeks. The truth is, it’s just a taster of what’s on offer, which is why we’re already planning our next Scilly adventure.

Taste of Scilly runs from September 15-25. The Simon Stallard beach feasts run on 23, 24 and 25. For more information visit www.visitislesofscilly.com