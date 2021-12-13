Christmas food gifts from Derbyshire

Janine Sterland scours the county for the very best local Christmas presents for food and drink lovers

Hartington Creamery Stilton

As Derbyshire’s only Stilton maker and manufactured using traditional artisan cheese making processes, award winning cheese from Hartington Creamery will bring a special local flavour to Christmas cheese boards.

Why not opt for their traditional blue stilton or try unusual flavours such as cranberry combined with orange peel or smoked tomato and garlic.

www.hartingtoncreamery.co.uk





Cask aged rum from White Peak Distillery - Credit: White Peak Distillery

White Peak Distillery Cask Aged Rum

Manufactured and bottled entirely at the White Peak Distillery in an authentic ‘Agricole’ style which uses evaporated cane juice from South America blended with molasses.

Sip smooth and complex cask aged flavours of Derbyshire’s first produced rum with lasting notes of toasted almond, oak wood and crème caramel.

www.whitepeakdistillery.co.uk

Chatsworth Farm Shop Vintage Dark Marmalade

This award-winning sumptuous dark marmalade is generously filled with shards of thickly cut oranges and has a lasting tangy flavour.

Made to a traditional recipe using specially selected fruit and cooked in open pans, its described as one of the Duke of Devonshire’s Favourites – this gift may be too good to share.

www.shop.chatsworth.org

Buxton Roastery Coffees

Hand roasted in the hills of Buxton whilst being ethically sourced and sustainably grown by farmers throughout the world ranging from South America to remote villages in Thailand, Buxton Coffees offer an endless selection of rich and intense fresh coffee blends – the ideal present for any coffee loving connoisseur.

www.buxtoncoffeeroasters.co.uk

Derbyshire Distillery Distilled Sloe and Orange Shimmer Gin

Distilled with a blend of oranges and winter warming spices including cassia, ginger, start anise and spicy cubeb pepper which glistens with the addition of a subtle orange shimmer. Add ginger ale and a slice of orange for a fiery festive tipple.

www.derbyshiredistillery.com





Lindway Brook Pink Sparkling Wine by Amber Valley Vineyards - Credit: Amber Valley Vineyards

Amber Valley Vineyards Lindway Brook Pink Sparkling Wine

For a sophisticated addition to any Christmas hamper include this well-rounded medium body Derbyshire wine.

It’s a sparkling second edition to their rage, predominantly made from their main vineyard adjacent to the Lindway Brook, straddling the parish boundary of Ashover and Brackenfield and includes grapes also grown at Back Lane Wessington.

www.ambervalleyvineyards.co.uk

I Should Cocoa Artisan Chocolates

Uniquely hand crafted from the heart of Belper’s bustling market town centre, I Should Cocoa’s quirky artisan chocolate designs include Daleks, Lego men and edible stilettoes.

Visit in store, or alternatively shop online to create a bespoke box of indulgent filled chocolates ranging from Rose Cream, Sea Salt Caramel to Espresso Martini.

www.ishouldcocoacafe.co.uk





Chatsworth Pink Gin from Peak Ales - Credit: Peak Ales

Peak Ales, Chatsworth Small Batch Release Rose Pink Gin

This very special botanical gin, distilled on the Chatsworth Estate uses fresh rose petals from the Chatsworth gardens leaving a subtle and lasting floral aroma and celebrates rose varieties including The Duke of Devonshire rose, Chatsworth, and Joseph Paxton rose whose petals are incorporated into an exquisite flavour.

www.peakales.co.uk

The Loaf Christmas Eve Boxes and Bread Making Courses

Dating back to 1919 and located at the picturesque village of Crich, The Loaf bakery’s cosy Christmas Eve boxes offer a delicious selection of shortbread biscuits, biscotti, gingerbread and a mini-Christmas cake.

For baking enthusiasts, a new training room will showcase a range of bread baking and seasonal courses taught by baker Keith Williamson – their head Artisan Baker with over forty years of experience.

www.theloaf.co.uk





Gluten free goodies from Miller’s Artisan Biscuits - Credit: Miller’s Artisan Biscuits

Miller’s Artisan Biscuits, The Best of Miller’s Gluten-Free Selection Box

Ashbourne’s long-standing family bakery has used the same artisan biscuit moulding making methods for decades.

This varied box of gluten free goodies features a selection of their high-quality classics with a mix of sweet and savoury flavours including raspberry and dark chocolate biscuits, cranberry and raisin toast and dark charcoal crackers.

www.artisanbiscuits.co.uk

Brook & Morten Oils Gift Sets

Grown from crops of barley, wheat and oil seed rape within around 700 acres in and around Ashford in the Water, Derbyshire based Brook & Morten Oils include a variety of gift sets; create a trio of their award-winning oils or choose a ready-made combination to enhance festive roasts and gift to any avid food lover.

www.brockandmorten.com





The Derbyshire Cookbook - Credit: Meze Publishing

The Derbyshire Cookbook: Second Helpings

Discover Derbyshire’s vibrant restaurant scene as well as delicious delis, intimate gastro pubs, shops and cafes with an excess of forty recipes and interesting stories.

From Michelin-starred Fisher’s at Baslow to the Peakcock at Rowsley, this informative book follows from its highly popular first edition published in 2015.

www.mezepublishing.co.uk