6 of the best Christmas food hampers from Derbyshire

Make someone’s Christmas by sending them a beautiful hamper full of local produce.

At Derbyshire Life, we’ve searched the county far and wide to bring you the very best, suitable for every budget.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or provide loved ones with the perfect Christmas gift, Derbyshire's local food businesses offer perfect inspiration.





Decadent Christmas hamper from Sauced Here - Credit: Sauced Here

Indulgent Peak District Gift Hamper

Sauced Here, £143.49

Packed full of some of the best produce the Peak District National Park has to offer, this luxury hamper comes beautifully presented in almost entirely compostable, natural packaging.

The hamper is packed with sweet and savoury goodies, loose tea and freshly ground coffee, Peak ales and gin all of the highest quality.

What's more, everything is locally sourced in Derbyshire. saucedhere.co.uk





Cheese delight from Hartington Cheese Shop - Credit: Hartington Cheese Shop

Derbyshire Cheese Hamper

The Hartington Cheese Shop, £29.99

Lovingly put together by the famous Hartington Cheese Shop, this local offering is perfect for cheese lovers.

The delicious hamper features a great selection of Peakland cheeses along with a mix of fruit or seed crackers to enjoy together.

Presented in a lovely Hartington Cheese Shop branded box, it also comes with a beautiful black ribbon.

hartingtoncheeseshop.co.uk





Chatsworth offers a wide variety of fabulous festive hampers - Credit: Chatsworth House Trust

The Pilsley

Chatsworth, £90

Give a gift from arguably the most notable stately home in the county with a gift from Chatsworth.

Offering a wide range of hampers and gift boxes, we chose The Pilsley for its delectable selection of locally-sourced nibbles.

Placed in a delightful Chatsworth wicker basket, open it up to find it full of distinctive Chatsworth goodies.

shop.chatsworth.org

Festive Cheer Christmas Hamper

No.11 Deli, £55

Packed into a wicket basket and wrapped with a red bow, whoever finds this under their tree come Christmas morning will be delighted.

Filled full of local produce to complete your festive feastings, the hamper includes luxuries such as partridge pate and lobster terrine – what a treat!

no11deli.co.uk

The Fountain Hamper

The Fountain Store & Deli, £52.99

What says festive indulgence more than a large wicker hamper full of Thornbridge Ales, chocolate truffles, prosecco, nuts, and more.

If there’s something else you’d prefer in there, just let them know and they’ll happily personalise your hamper.

For an extra £5 they will also gift wrap your hamper for you – making it an extra special gift.

thefountainstore.co.uk

Fantastic festive offerings from Croots - Credit: Croots

Festive Hampers

Croots, £POA

Choose between a custom-made hamper or allow Croots to put you together something special.

Catering to every budget, expect locally sourced luxury food and drink items presented in a range of packaging options.

Give the team a call on 01332 843032 to discuss options.

croots.co.uk

FESTIVE FACTS

Christmas hampers have long since been firmly rooted in our festive traditions.

In fact, it is widely believed that the concept of a Christmas hamper dates all the way back to the 11th century, introduced from France back in the days of William the Conqueror.

The tradition really took off in the form we know today in Victorian times, largely due to their versatility - they can be personalised and provide a perfect gift to people from all walks of life, from friends, family, colleagues, charity donations and more.

In fact, the origins of the Christmas hamper are very much aligned to the notion of charity, philanthropy and community spirit.

So why not pick up a Derbyshire-sourced hamper this festive season and spread some Christmas joy!