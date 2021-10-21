Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Where to find the best local produce in Derbyshire

Nathan Fearn

Published: 2:45 PM October 21, 2021   
Close up of young Caucasian woman with grey woven sweater holding a large wooden crate full of raw fr

Enjoy great local produce produce this autumn - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Local, fresh produce is certainly to be enjoyed all year round. 

However, there's something about this time of the year - with Halloween and (whisper it quietly) Christmas edging closer that's incredibly satisfying and rewarding about sourcing great, local food and drink.

And nothing shouts fresh, local produce more than vegetables!

Here are six fantastic local businesses offering the best, tastiest veg options this month and beyond.

Looking to pick your own pumpkin? We've got that covered to.

Support local suppliers this autumn

Support local suppliers this autumn - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tori & Ben’s Farm Shop  
Providing local and ethical produce in Kings Newton, order a veg box online for collection or delivery across Derbyshire.  
Toriandbensfarm.co.uk 

Riverford Organics  
Providing a range of seasonal organic veg boxes to suit any household. Order online to receive 100% organic produce delivered free across Derbyshire. 
Riverford.co.uk 

Sound Bites 
Their organic veg box scheme is certified by the Soil Association and is available to order weekly, fortnightly, monthly, or whichever suits best. Delivery is available to set areas within Derbyshire.  
Soundbitesderby.org.uk 

Dronfield Fruit and Veg 
Starting out as a fruit and veg collection hub in the heart of Dronfield, the company now offer delivery of veg boxes to areas around S18. Give them a call if you live outside the area as they may be able to assist.  
Dronfieldfruitandveg.company.site 

Sauced Here 
Providing organic, seasonal, and locally sourced veg boxes grown in the heart of the Peak District. They deliver by hand in the Peak District and via courier across Derbyshire.  
Saucedhere.co.uk 

TOMSON (Buxton) Ltd 
This family-owned business offer a six-days a week delivery service across Derbyshire providing a jampacked veg box to feed all the family. 
Tomsonbuxton.co.uk 

READ MORE: Pumpkin picking events in Derbyshire

