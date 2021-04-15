Devon cheese maker introduces tasty flavour mapping project

Published: 10:35 AM April 15, 2021

A renowned cheese-maker from Newton St Cyres is trying to change how we enjoy Cheddar. Using a Flavour Mapping framework, she hopes to put a spotlight on artisan cheese and their unique attributes

It's not a secret that the South West produces some pretty amazing cheese. From the milder cheddars to the pungent blues, we have it all. Now, a cloth-bound cheddar maker from Devon wants to shake up the status quo and enhance our appreciation for the different flavours of our favourite cheese.

In the past few years, there has been a huge increase in the demand for artisan cheeses. People are moving away from just buying supermarket blocks and are instead looking for something a bit more original. Artisan cheese makers have seen a boom in interest for their more unique creations even in the last twelve months. While there are over 700 types of cheese made in the UK, cheddar alone makes up about half of all variations consumed.

In the past, as many will know, Cheddar has been ranked on a flavour scale of one to five; the higher the number, the stronger the flavour and vice versa. Mary Quicke MBE and the rest of the Quicke’s team are trying to change this by introducing a flavour map to all their Cheddars which accounts for initial taste, mid-taste, and aftertaste. Descriptors are given for each of the three stages to show how the flavour evolves as it is consumed. It is hoped this will give people who are looking for artisan cheese a better idea of their options.

Quicke’s was first established in 1540 and for almost half a millennia, the same family have nurtured and worked with the land given to them by Henry VIII after the dissolution of the monasteries. Their cheeses have won multiple awards and still use the recipes and techniques that have stood the test of time. Their managing director, Mary Quicke, is the fourteenth generation of Quicke to live at Home Farm near Exeter. She was awarded an MBE in 2005 for her services to farming and cheesemaking and still attends every tasting to check each new cheese herself, ensuring the quality is to their high standard.

Customers can purchase cheese boxes from Quicke’s which come with a flavour map for each item to aid tasters in seeing the different elements that make it. Described by Mary Quicke as a labour of love, it is hoped the new way of categorising cheese will catch on with other artisan cheesemakers in the future and go further than just cheddar. Who knows, maybe it will even make it to the cheese counter in supermarkets?