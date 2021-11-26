3 Dorset Christmas Cocktails

Cocktails at the shepherds hut with St Catherine Chapel at Abbotsbury behind: Emma, Meg, Laura, Tash, Jessica, Tanya and Lindsey raise a festive toast with some Dorset inspired cocktails - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

David Smith from DarkBear Bar in Bridport puts some new Dorset spirits in his cocktail shaker

Black Cow Christmas Spirit is the latest addition to the award-winning herd of Black Cow Vodkas which are made from the milk of their grass-fed cows in West Dorset. All the ingredients of Christmas pudding - brown sugar, currants, figs, raisins, orange and lemon zest, cinnamon and vanilla - are macerated in their velvety smooth Black Cow vodka to create this Christmas Spirit version. Ask Santa to put this Dorset tipple under the tree!

Black Cow Christmas Spirit £25 for 50cl

Cow Flipin cocktail using Black Cows latest creation Christmas Spirit - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Let’s make it... Cow Flippin'

Shake 50ml Black Cow Christmas Spirit, 60 ml double cream and one egg yolk with ice. Serve with a grating of fresh nutmeg and garnish with a freeze dried locally grown snapdragon flower from Portland based Polly's Petals.

The Martini Botanical Collection from Portland-based Polly's Petals features all the botanical elements you need including a stainless steel infuser to pimp your martini cocktail - Credit: pollyspetals.co.uk

Viper Mulled Gin is made by Viper Gin at their distillery is in Cerne Abbas, they also run the Viper Bar (and shop) in Poole. Their name is inspired by the viper they found in the long grass when clearing a plot to grow botanicals for their new gin brand. Their Mulled Gin is made from classic London dry gin, distilled in Dorset, infused with fruits and seasonal spices that evoke a festive vibe and makes a cracking Christmas cocktail.

Viper Mulled Gin £34 for 50cl

Snake in the Grass uses Viper Mulled Gin made in Cerne Abbas - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Let’s make it... Snake in the Grass

Mix 50ml Viper Mulled Gin with 10ml rosemary syrup* and 150ml warm apple juice. Pour into a heat proof glass and garnish with an apple fan and a sprig of rosemary.

*For the rosemary syrup: In saucepan combine 200g sugar, 100ml water and 2 rosemary sprigs. Simmer then sieve and bottle. Keep in the fridge.

Tash enjoying a Last Port of Call cocktail - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Conker Port Barrel is the latest creation from the gin makers behind the Great Taste Award 3-star Conker Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur. Conker Port Barrel takes their signature Dorset Dry Gin, made at Conker HQ in Southbourne, they then rest it in used Port barrels from Portugal, drawing out the five-year-old Ruby Port from the oak staves, infusing its aged flavour and turning the Dorset gin a stunning ruby-pink. The herbaceous fresh brightness of the Dorset Dry is balanced with a woody spice and a bourbon-like vanilla sweetness, with the Port adding notes of forest fruits and jammy red grape. Another tipple to pop under the tree!

Conker Port Barrel £25 for 35cl

Last Port of Call cocktail uses the latest creation from Conker Spirit - Port infused Dorset Dry Gin - Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk

Let’s make it... Last Port of Call

Shake 50ml Conker Port Barrel, 15ml apricot syrup*, 15ml lemon juice and 50ml clementine juice with ice. Sieve into a glass and garnish with clementine twist.

*To make the apricot syrup: poach some apricots and strain off the juice.

With thanks to mixologist: Dave Smith of DarkBear Bar Bridport

