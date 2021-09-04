Published: 10:47 PM September 4, 2021

Caroline Drever of Dorset Shellfish one of the shellfish experts cooking up at storm at the Nyetimber Dorset Seafood Festival - Credit: Dorset Media Service

Nyetimber Dorset Seafood Festival: At this award-winning celebration of local seafood over September 11- 12, on Weymouth Peninsula, at the end of Weymouth’s beautiful sandy beach, enjoy spanking fresh fish from street food stalls, watch local seafood heroes cooking up a storm of delicious fishy dishes and immerse yourself in a world of shellfish and seaweed nibbles. To ensure the safety of festival-goers entry is by ticket only (£10.54, under 16s free entry). Book online at dorsetseafood.co.uk

Dorset Blue Vinny a World Cheese Championship gold medal winner - Credit: dorsetblue.com

Sturminster Newton Cheese Festival: This award-winning festival held in the Blackmore Vale town that was one of the main hubs for Dorset’s cheese making industry is a glorious cheese, beer and cider filled celebration packed with over 60+ food stalls, craft stalls alongside cheese making, cheese tasting, cookery demos and cheese related events...more cheesy stuff than you could shake a chutney spoon at. Runs September 11- 12. A proper Dorset day out. Tickets £7, under 15s free entry. Book at cheesefestival.co.uk

A Taste of Dorchester: From September 12 – 18, Dorchester and Poundbury are inviting you to enjoy a week of activities, tours and open days. Part of the Heritage Open Days, they’ve taken this year’s theme ‘Edible England’ to explore the past, present and future of Dorset’s culinary heritage. There’s a Neolithic camp in Maumbury Rings, a Roman cooking session at the Roman Town House, a Dorset Apple Cake Competition and tours of local watercress beds. Click here for more details

Shelina Permalloo, winner of MasterChef 2012, share dishes from her Mauritian heritage at the Foodies Festival - Credit: foodiesfestival.com

Bournemouth Foodies Festival: The UK'S biggest food and drink festival sets up its stalls at Kings Park in Boscombe (September 17 – 19). Known as ‘Gastro-Glastonbury’ alongside over 50 live music acts, there’s a dazzling array of MasterChef champions and Great British Bake-Off bakers, including: Alex Webb (MasterChef: The Professionals Champion 2020), Shelina Permaloo (MasterChef 2012 Winner), Omar Allibhoy (celebrity Spanish chef and founder of Tapas Revolution), Laura Michael (MasterChef 2021 finalist), Thomas Frake (MasterChef 2020 winner) and fellow finalist Sandy Tang. Enjoy live cooking masterclasses in the Chefs Theatre and top patisserie chefs baking showstopper cakes in the Cake & Bake Theatre. Young chefs can also join in the fun at The Kids Cookery Theatre run by SuperChefs, where they can create scrumptious recipes with a Teddy Bear Picnic theme. Browse gastronomic delights from around the world in Foodies Shopping Village and Street Food Avenue. Adult day ticket £19/weekend ticket £29. Children aged 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult.

Book at foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111

Omar Allibhoy shares the secrets of Spanish cooking at Bournemouth Foodies Festival - Credit: tapasrevolution.com/omar

Try this peach dessert recipe from Omar Allibhoy

Abbotsbury Food Fair: Set in the exotic surroundings of the award-winning Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens on the Jurassic Coast in West Dorse, this event run in association with Dorset Food & Drink (September 18-19) features over 30 local food, drink and artisan producers and makers who will bring you a taste of the Dorset larder with a fabulous range of things made, grown, baked, brewed and bred across the county. Tickets £7 (children £5) includes entry to the gardens.

Booking essential abbotsbury-tourism.co.uk

Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens host the Dorset Food & Drink pop-up market - Credit: Dorset Food & Drink

Nothe Fort Pop- Up Producers Market: Dorset Food & Drink showcase Dorset’s delicious larder at this pop-up event in Weymouth. Running from 11am - 4pm on September 19, browse a great range of local produce from homemade Scotch eggs and fruit tarts to local cheese and chutneys. Mini market regulars include: Lizzie Baking Bird, Smith & Weston Drinks, and craft stalls such as Mooni Gooni Glass and the Upwey Potters. Normal entry fee into the fort applies (adults £9.50, children 5-16 £4, under 5s free; family - 2 adults + 2 children £20) however this annual pass gives you free entry for a year.

