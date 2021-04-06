Exclusive
Recipe: A hot cross bun with a difference
Steve James
Published: 3:00 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 4:14 PM April 6, 2021
- Credit: RichardBudd.co.uk
Somerset chef Steve James has come up with a simple twist on a classic spring treat
Hot cross blondies
Makes 9
Ingredients
- 250g cold unsalted butter, cut into 6–8 pieces
- 275g light soft brown sugar
- 2 large free-range eggs
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch sea salt
- 300g plain flour
- Zest 1 orange
- 2tsps mixed spice
- 50g mixed dried fruit soaked in 3tbsp of brandy or apple juice overnight
SUBSCRIBE to Somerset Life for the best food news and recipes from across the county
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170C fan and grease and line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over a low heat. Stir in the sugar and cook for a couple of minutes until smooth and glossy. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly.
- Beat the eggs, vanilla and salt together in a large bowl. Then whisk in the butter and sugar mixture and the flour, orange zest and mixed spice until smooth.
- Fold through the soaked, mixed dried fruit and pour the batter into the prepared tin.
- Mix together the flour and water for the cross until smooth. Pour into a piping bag, or use a spoon, and pipe three lines, evenly spaced horizontally and vertically so you when you cut the blondies you get a cross in each one.
- Place in the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes. It should be set but with a slight wobble in the middle.
- Remove the blondies from the oven and cool completely, preferably overnight.
- Slice into nine squares and serve.
Steve James is a personal chef and owner of stevejamesltd.com
Most Read
- 1 19 great places to eat outdoors in Cheshire after lockdown
- 2 Nadiya Hussain explores her favourite food from Yorkshire
- 3 'We furnished our home for less than £250'
- 4 Win a holiday for two on the Isles of Scilly
- 5 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 6 10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Yorkshire this summer
- 7 The best places to view bluebells in Lancashire
- 8 10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Lancashire this summer
- 9 What's On in Yorkshire - April 2021
- 10 The best places to view bluebells in Cheshire
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus