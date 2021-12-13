Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Christmas cocktails: 4 delicious drinks you can make at home

Eve Smallman

Published: 2:13 PM December 13, 2021
Get into the festive spirit with delicious drinks such as Bill's Gin-gle bells

There’s nothing quite like a festive tipple to get you into the spirit of Christmas. Enjoy a taste of the season with these easy cocktails that you can make in the comfort of your own home…

Gin-gle bells
Ring in the holidays with a round of these cute cocktails.

Ingredients
35ml Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin
25ml Chambord 
100ml pineapple juice 
Glacier cherry, to garnish

Method
1. Shake and strain the ingredients.
2. Add a glacier cherry as a nose.
bills-website.co.uk

Even The Grinch himself would be happy sipping this delicious cocktail

The Grinch’s drink
Inspired by the beloved Dr Seuss character, this is sure to steal the show at any party.

Ingredients
120ml lemonade
50ml green melon liqueur
50ml vodka
Lemon wedges, for garnish
Mint leaves, for garnish
Crushed ice

Method
1. Fill a martini glass with crushed ice and then pour in your vodka and green melon liqueur.
2. Top with lemonade to fill the glass until there is about 1 inch of room left.
3. Garnish with 2 lemon wedges, surrounded by a few sprigs of mint leaves for decoration.
radnorhills.co.uk/heartsease

Stirred not shaken, this tipple is made with Sussex gin

Festive negroni
This bittersweet twist on a classic will pair with festive food and sweets beautifully.

Ingredients
30ml Seven Sisters London Dry Gin
25ml Sweet Vermouth (we recommend Carpano Antica)
25ml Campari
Orange peel, to garnish

Method
1. Pour into a cocktail mixing glass.
2. Stir over ice until very cold.
3. Pour into rocks glass over a large ice cube.
4. Garnish with orange peel or slice.
shop.rathfinnyestate.com

This coffee-based cocktail is even more exquisite than an espresso martini

Christmas cold brew curer
Keep the good times rolling with this hangover treating drink.

Ingredients
125ml Bottleshot ‘Coffee Black’ 
30ml Vodka (preferably Tan Dowr Sea Salt Vodka) 
10ml Gingerbread syrup 
Splash of Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic Water 
1 sprinkle of cinnamon dust 
 
Method
1. Pour and stir the vodka and gingerbread syrup over ice. 
2. Add Bottleshot Coffee Black.
3. Add splash of Aromatic Tonic Water and stir lightly. 
4. Sprinkle cinnamon on top for added warmth.
bottleshotbrew.com

