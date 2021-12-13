Christmas cocktails: 4 delicious drinks you can make at home

Get into the festive spirit with delicious drinks such as Bill's Gin-gle bells - Credit: Bill's

There’s nothing quite like a festive tipple to get you into the spirit of Christmas. Enjoy a taste of the season with these easy cocktails that you can make in the comfort of your own home…



Gin-gle bells

Ring in the holidays with a round of these cute cocktails.



Ingredients

35ml Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin

25ml Chambord

100ml pineapple juice

Glacier cherry, to garnish



Method

1. Shake and strain the ingredients.

2. Add a glacier cherry as a nose.

bills-website.co.uk



Even The Grinch himself would be happy sipping this delicious cocktail - Credit: Heartsease Farm



The Grinch’s drink

Inspired by the beloved Dr Seuss character, this is sure to steal the show at any party.



Ingredients

120ml lemonade

50ml green melon liqueur

50ml vodka

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Mint leaves, for garnish

Crushed ice



Method

1. Fill a martini glass with crushed ice and then pour in your vodka and green melon liqueur.

2. Top with lemonade to fill the glass until there is about 1 inch of room left.

3. Garnish with 2 lemon wedges, surrounded by a few sprigs of mint leaves for decoration.

radnorhills.co.uk/heartsease

Stirred not shaken, this tipple is made with Sussex gin - Credit: Jo Hunt Photography



Festive negroni

This bittersweet twist on a classic will pair with festive food and sweets beautifully.



Ingredients

30ml Seven Sisters London Dry Gin

25ml Sweet Vermouth (we recommend Carpano Antica)

25ml Campari

Orange peel, to garnish



Method

1. Pour into a cocktail mixing glass.

2. Stir over ice until very cold.

3. Pour into rocks glass over a large ice cube.

4. Garnish with orange peel or slice.

shop.rathfinnyestate.com



This coffee-based cocktail is even more exquisite than an espresso martini - Credit: Bottleshot



Christmas cold brew curer

Keep the good times rolling with this hangover treating drink.



Ingredients

125ml Bottleshot ‘Coffee Black’

30ml Vodka (preferably Tan Dowr Sea Salt Vodka)

10ml Gingerbread syrup

Splash of Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic Water

1 sprinkle of cinnamon dust



Method

1. Pour and stir the vodka and gingerbread syrup over ice.

2. Add Bottleshot Coffee Black.

3. Add splash of Aromatic Tonic Water and stir lightly.

4. Sprinkle cinnamon on top for added warmth.

bottleshotbrew.com