Meet the Chef - Elliot Hill, The Chester Grosvenor  

With big boots to fill following the departure of Simon Radley, Elliot Hill is taking up the helm of the new Arkle restaurant at the Chester Grosvenor, having earned his culinary stripes at Liverpool’s Panoramic 34 restaurant. Here he reveals his favourite foodie memories and moments

First dish you learned to cook?

I think it was scrambled eggs by my mum, who then taught me how to make a cheese pot, which was just a little snack of cheesy eggs.

Most vivid childhood food memory?

Being at my grandma’s house with a full extended family on a Sunday having a full roast, and being scared to say when to stop my grandma pouring gravy, so ended up with a huge plate swimming in it.

Most memorable meal out?

There have been so many over the years. A few that stand out include Steirereck in Vienna, an absolute outstanding restaurant in every way. Moor Hall in Ormskirk by Mark Birchall is very much the best of British for me. Perhaps the main standout though is eating at Simon Radley at the Grosvenor, the evening I got married. There was a dish of Yorkshire grouse with cabbage patch – it was divine.

Favourite ingredient?

Truffle would be the opulent choice, but often I have either honey or malt somewhere. British asparagus when in season is a must. Venison also, a lean, clean and ethical meat should be on more menus.

Ingredient you loathe?

Anything that’s too out of season really. I don’t have a particular loathing for one ingredient, and I do like most offal but I can’t get on board with kidneys – and I keep trying.

Favourite place to eat?

Once again there are too many but Chester is full of them. Stile Napoletano is outstanding with its genuinely brilliant pizzas.

Describe your cooking style in three words:

Modern. Seasonal. British

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be?

I’ve always been keen on politics and debate (but I would hate to be a politician) so perhaps a journalist or political commentator.

Favourite country when it comes to food and why?

Other than Britain, I have to say France – it’s a farmer’s paradise. The produce is incredible. Iceland was very interesting and I loved their passion for zero waste and ingredient use. Vietnamese food is also incredible.

Tell us about the menu at the Chester Grosvenor

Looking at our new restaurant Arkle, the food will be a reflection of the whole team, the best seasonal produce we can get cooked from the heart with thought, to the highest possible standard. We’ll be doing a tasting menu only and aim to have refined dining from start to finish with plenty of personality.

What are the food philosophies?

Whatever we aim to do, it has to be the best possible version of what it is. Whether it’s a humble leek and potato, or sweetbread and truffle, it has to be the very best version of that.

Who would be your dream dinner guest?

My dad. Sadly he passed away some time ago and I would love to show him how far I’ve come.

What’s your food guilty pleasure?

Every so often a childish tea such as chicken dippers, smiley faces and beans. It’s so embarrassing but I enjoy it.

When you’re not in the kitchen, what do you get up to?

Annoy my wife probably. Generally eating out or travelling if we can, spending time with my wife and two dogs (Smeagol and Brioche)