Five food and drink heroes putting Essex's gastro scene on the map

THE LANDLADY

Katie Mackay - Galvin Green Man

Set in the beautiful Essex countryside, close to Great Waltham in a building dating back to 1341, Galvin Green Man, owned by the Michelin-starred Galvin Brothers, is an award-winning Bib Gourmand British pub and modern restaurant. At its helm, making sure everything runs smoothly, is landlady Katie Mackay.

‘Every day when I arrive in our car park, I pull up and think wow this place is stunning,’ she says. ‘From the beautiful building to the location, everyday makes me appreciate how lucky I am.’

For Katie, the pub is a family, from the chefs to the cleaners. ‘They truly are the heart of the business and the reason why we have been successful. We have the privilege to have a lot of young, enthusiastic team members here, and we want to be a great first introduction to working life.’

The famous Galvin Green Man scotch egg - Credit: Claire Naylor

The menu of elevated pub classics changes frequently and Sunday roasts are a particular favourite with locals. Behind the scenes are a network of local farmers, fisherman and suppliers working with the pub, including Great Garnetts Farm in Dunmow, Colchester Oysters and breweries including Bishop Nick brewery In Braintree.

‘There are so many places in Essex that are breath-taking. I have the cutest dog, which my team and regular guests know all about, and on days off I explore Essex for new walks and great places to eat. Five years on and we are still finding hidden gems to venture to; some on our doorstep and others a little further afield but are worth the drive. For this reason, I love to welcome furry friends into our pub with treats always on hand ready to spoil them.

‘The Galvin brothers are such an inspiration, and you can see this through the team we have making it the incredible place it is today. I know they put their heart and soul into everything they do. We care greatly about every detail and always have a genuine smile ready to greet you.'

Mark Hughes aka The Big Bear - Credit: The Big Bear Cider Mill

THE BREWER

Mark Hughes, Big Bear Cider Mill

In 2010, Mark Hughes and wife Kathryn were given ten cider apple tree saplings, which they planted in a three-acre field opposite their home. ‘I love craft cider, and what started as a hobby swiftly became an obsession,’ Mark says. It blossomed into an orchard of 450 trees, with an old gravel pit turned into a second orchard.

‘There are 22 varieties across our orchards,’ explains Mark. ‘The apple trees are grown without using pesticides; they deal with any unwanted insects using natural, traditional methods. Birds and ladybirds love aphids!’

The company produce both still and sparkling craft cider. The brand gets its name from Mark, who is fondly known as The Big Bear. The name of the ciders comes from the nickname for gravel, known colloquially as Essex Gold. ‘I love creating a quality craft cider that’s modern and vibrant, challenging the perceptions of both Essex and cider,’ Mark says. Their Essex Gold Bullion has just won a silver medal at the International Cider Challenge, one the most respected and influential cider competitions in the world.

Essex Gold Rush cider - Credit: The Big Bear Cider Mill

‘The dry, sunny climate and fertile soils of Essex, together with its proximity to London, have always favoured fruit production,’ he explains. ‘Over the last 50 years, Essex has lost a considerable amount of its orchards. Whilst most of these were intensive commercial orchards, others were older more extensive plantings, all seen as uneconomic to replant and too expensive to maintain.

'However, they were often valuable for their biodiversity, as well as contributing greatly to the character of the county’s landscape. Drinking apples grown locally in cans is just about the most sustainable alcoholic drink you can consume.’

Mark loves the diversity of the county. ‘From the coastline to the cities and everything in between, the entire county is bustling with businesses, innovators and creators. It’s humbling to think we’re adding to the rich tapestry of what Essex has to offer.’





Billy teaching a class at his cookery school - Credit: Visit Essex

THE CHEF AND TEACHER

Billy Grinstead - Braxted Park Cookery School

It was his grandmother Jaqueline's mushroom soup, which Billy describes as ‘legendary,’ that put him on the path to cookery and teaching. ‘I remember standing in her kitchen all those years ago chopping mushrooms and shallots,’ he says. ‘She was fantastic.’

Billy is executive chef at Braxted Park Cookery School, on the Braxted Estate. 'It's a beautiful location,' he says. ‘We have such variety, offering cuisines from all over the world and different skill levels. We also offer corporate classes and private bookings at which clients can create their own menus to learn.’

He is passionate about championing local produce and has worked with Maldon Salt since the school’s inception. They also use Wilkin and Sons, Anglia Produce and the little fish shop in Kelvedon.

Billy believes Essex is underrated as a food destination and it has so much to offer. ‘We have such variety here and so many independent restaurants and hotels. It is the individuality of these producers, restaurants and cafes that I love. You can't beat local seabass and hand-picked samphire.

One of Billy's creations - Credit: Black Jacket Group

‘I have been to Aburi in Colchester for some great Sushi. For a quick bite, my old friend Tom does the best pizza at Cowabunga’s in Colchester. And Colchester market has what I think is the best gyros in the area from Petar. If you want to ramp it up a gear, then Paul Wendholt is doing an absolutely outstanding job at his Kintsu restaurant on North Hill.'

Billy loves the job. ‘Each day brings a new challenge and new people. My team and I have a great relationship, and each day is more like a day with friends. We go from events, weddings, festivals and of course the cookery school. Our new hotel and restaurant opens this autumn in Wivenhoe, which of course will be my new favourite place to eat when the doors open.'





Angus Crowther of Tuffon Hall Vineyard has been making wine in Essex since 2011 - Credit: Tuffon Hall Vineyard

THE WINEMAKER

Angus Crowther, Tuffon Hall

Angus Crowther of Tuffon Hall Vineyard in Sible Hedingham, a fourth-generation farmer, has been growing vines since 2011.

Angus is in his vineyard on a Monday morning, ‘I’ve been here since eight am. I am just doing a bit of shoot removal,’ he explains. ‘I’m quite happy looking at my vines; it’s been a bit dry but these vines think they are in the South of France so they are completely happy.’

He became interested in wine while at university in France and Germany and thought he'd have a go. It turns out, north Essex is one of the best places in the country to grow excellent grapes.

‘It’s a good wine-growing region as it’s so dry,’ he says. ‘It's probably the warmest county and shielded from a lot of the inclement weather that we get. Local people are massive supporters of us. Our nearby pub, The Bell Inn in Castle Hedingham, gets through a lot of it so we must be doing something right!'

And it seems they are. Their rosé has won national gold and best regional wine. At a tasting at The Dorchester in London, it beat four Provence and three English rosés and is now the hotel’s house rosé. Their grape gin has also developed a following.

Tuffon Hall's 2018 sparkling white - Credit: Helena Curtis

‘Essex is a county of grafters but they have fun,’ says Angus. And it's a team effort. ‘We work hard; 76-year-old Lesley has worked on the farm since he was 15. When he was 65, he was promoted to vineyard manager.’

The vineyard has expanded to offer tours, glamping pods, weddings in the vineyard and events. The cast of TOWIE even visited for an episode. ‘They don’t mind a glass or two, that’s for sure,’ laughs Angus.

‘The Bacchus grape does so well here. We are pushing to get it its own appellation so people recognise it. It will be a protected region that we hope consumers recognise as providing superior quality.’





Ingredients are foraged to order - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

THE FORAGER

Carl Shillingford - The Foragers Retreat



Carl Shillingford loves to forage for food and can often be found at the Essex estuary looking for samphire, sea purslane and sea spurrey. ‘Down here there’s lots of different wild flavours and textures that I use in my little place,’ he says.

Carl’s little place is Shillingfords Wild Food Restaurant. The restaurant at The Foragers Retreat offers a unique experience in dining using locally sourced, foraged and natural ingredients. ‘It’s an ever-changing menu each month and depends on the wild plants and mushrooms that we find and that change through the season,’ explains Carl.

He cooks plant, meat and fish-based dishes and each recipe is unique. There are no cookery books you can buy featuring them. ‘You get the raw ingredients and you work with it,' he says. 'It’s tastes and textures that you can make your own; from a cook’s point of view it’s fantastic.’

Foraging and preparation of the wild foods takes time and there is a limit to what can be served, so guests choose their meal beforehand so Carl and his team can forage for what is needed. This reduces waste and ensures that they don’t over-pick the wild plants.

Carl's menus are constantly changing - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

'Essex is a diverse county and it has lots of countryside to explore,' Carl says. 'The footpaths around Essex are a good source. Take a walk, and you can find all sorts of bits and pieces from hawthorns to crab apples to blackberries – who hasn’t picked a blackberry when they are out for walk?'

He uses naturally pre-seasoned seagrass to make pesto. ‘A nice little seashore pesto is on par with any pesto you can get from Italy and it’s all local.’ I love to show people what Essex has got to offer.





To find out more about the incredible food and drink producers in our county, head to visitessex.com/food-and-drink