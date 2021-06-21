Published: 4:43 PM June 21, 2021

After Cornwall’s Carmel Valley wine was served to and drew plaudits from the G7 leaders in St Ives, another English wine company is in the news - the first paper wine.

Wine in a paper bottle, that is.

According to 'self-styled dyslectic and token ginger', wine revolutionist, zero-waste idealist and ex-banker Neil Walker, paper wine is the way forward.

His Chelmsford-based English Vine has produced an easy-to-drink local Bacchus white wine in a paper bottle. The wine is made at New Hall Vineyard in Purleigh, the oldest Bacchus plantation in England.

Made in the UK by sustainable packaging firm Frugalpac, the so-called Frugal Bottle is five times lighter than a glass bottle with an 84% lower carbon footprint. Inside the paper packaging is a recyclable food-grade pouch to keep the wine sealed and secure.

The introduction of the paper bottle is part of the Essex-based retailer and producer’s aim to sell all of its wines in non-glass bottles by 2026.

The UK only recycles 71% of glass bottles, and a recent poll by Survation of 1,700 UK wine drinkers found that 63% of those surveyed would buy wine housed in paper.

'Although glass is often seen as an environmentally-friendly option, the weight of the glass bottle along with its transportation are factors contributing to its carbon footprint,' says Walker, who once headed up RBS, Poland.

Research also suggests a large number of glass bottles are in fact still being thrown into landfill, The English Vine has committed to ditching glass bottles for good by producing all its wine in paper bottles within the next five years.

'As winemakers, I believe we have a responsibility to make positive steps towards more environmentally methods in winemaking,' he continues.

'We want to show that our wine will be just as enjoyable and high quality in a more environmentally-friendly packaging'

'I think packaging is definitely a good place to start as, apart from in certain areas of winemaking where glass bottling is required, there is no reason not to make this change, other than misplaced preconceptions about packaging for wine.

'I think consumers often view the non-glass packaged options of wine as lower quality. We want to show that our wine will be just as enjoyable and high quality in a more environmentally-friendly packaging.'

As well as its glass and paper comparison case (offering three wines in paper bottles and three in conventional glass), the English Vine offers cases of English wine like the East Anglia Collection (Ross and Samantha Lonergan’s Couch Ridge rose, winemaker Steve Gilham and owner Chris Trembeth’s New Hall Pinot Noir, Gifford Hall Bacchus and Jane and Peter Moore’s Toppesfield Bacchus, also from Essex), and a £210.49 Ultimate Best of British case, comprising Chapel Down Rose, Davenport Horsmorden organic white from Kent, Number 1 Essex Bacchus, Sharpham Pinot Noir from Devon, Nyetimber Classic Cuvee NV bubbly and Winbirri Signature, affectionally referred to as Norfolk Rioja.

English Vine, which also champions English wines like Lyme Bay Shoreline and Camel Valley Atlantic Dry, will soon be starting a bottomless bottle service to local Essex customers, offering doorstep refills using its electric wine van.

'Think milk float, but with wine,' says Walker. 'Customers can use any bottle they have around the house, and we’ll refill them direct from kegs.

'English wine has come a long way and now rivals any of its European neighbours. There are huge benefits to buying local, not just the environmental impact, but also supporting local business and communities.'

See theenglishvine.co.uk

