Published: 11:29 AM August 3, 2021

Here’s a round-up of some great food and drink ideas to try in the county this summer

I love lobster. I love great cooking and brilliant service. I love the sunshine glistening off an azure blue sea. Which is why is why my heart will forever hold a place in it for the Cary Arms, Babbacombe, because at this tucked away gem of a place all three of those great desires are signed, sealed, delivered and are mine.

Okay, of those three delights, the sunshine is not always guaranteed, but frankly I have been to the Cary Arms on a dull day and that view out over the bay will always remain special. And on my recent visit we were blessed with the kind of Devon weather which makes one wonder if it might not just be simpler all round if the rest of the world was placed in some sort of permanent red/amber/pink status for travellers and we were all forced to stay here at home and sample the delights on offer.

We were there to try the lobster barbecue, a summer delight served up to diners on an exclusive terrace which affords uninterrupted views of the sea down below as boats pootle in and out of the bay.

There are only a limited number of weekend seats for the lobster barbecue, but it’s worth seeing if you can grab a place as it is simply a spectacular way to idle a way a lunchtime. Sipping on a glass of fizz and enjoying the view and basking in the sun, the only thing which could have made me happier was the aroma of freshly-cooked lobster being griddled on the barbecue five yards to my left.

Oh...and there it was, being cooked to perfection and served to us in minutes, beautifully cooked, simply done but tasty and succulent, with just the right accompaniments. And if you hadn’t tried lobster before, how heartening it was to see our chef patiently take a fellow diner though the tools and techniques to make the most of her meal.

And if you can't make the Cary Arms for the lobster because then please visit anyway, because anywhere on the terraces of this beautifully-situated spot is simply one of the best places in the South West, possibly the UK, from which to dine...and the menu delivers an experience which truly matches the surroundings.

The view from the terrace at the Bucket and Spade makes for a great dining experience. - Credit: Guy Harrop

Seaside special

It’s tucked away on the edge of a luxury holiday home park but it’s worth discovering the Bucket and Spade at Shaldon for the view of the bay from its terrace alone...and that’s before you get to the food.

Seafood, pasta and steaks feature strongly on the menu, but all with a twist which shows a creative touch from a kitchen team who care about what they do. Great serving staff too!

Visit Find & Foster and you can see 'where the magic happens'. - Credit: Andy Cooper

Bubbling over with joy

I’m already a confirmed fan of Find & Foster’s range of Devon ciders, but having now been on a tour and tasting at their farm premises my admiration has increased ten-fold.

A visit to the idyllic Mid Devon spot ‘where the magic happens’ is to be educated in just how much care the team puts in to creating those bottled wonders. All finished off with a fabulous lunch in bucolic surroundings. Recommended.

Home delivery of barbecue meats is now available from Provenance Village Butcher. - Credit: Andy Cooper

Meating your needs...

We’re blessed with great butchers here in Devon, but occasionally it doesn’t hurt to venture further and thanks to a new delivery venture by Provenance Village Butcher it's now possible to try at home premium meat, expertly sourced from UK independent farms.

Our barbecue box was packed with tasty cuts in all varieties, with lots of flavourings and a rub, sauces plus a tempting marrow butter to complete the ensemble. Delicious!