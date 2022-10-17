Best places to eat in Essex: garden centre cafes and brunch spots

Hollie Allen of Essex Foodies (@essexfoodies) is a food blogger reviewing restaurants across the county and beyond. She shares the eateries that have tickled her tastebuds this month

Bottomless brunches and fabulous garden centre cafés



The Griffin, Danbury



High-end fish restaurant

The Griffin in Danbury is an upmarket spot just outside Chelmsford, with a delightful champagne and oyster bar! It specialises in fish, but it offers other great dishes if that’s not for you. On this visit, I tried the new bottomless brunch. This includes unlimited drinks, and there’s plenty of choice, including Pimm’s, Aperol Spritz, beers and ciders. There was some incredible live music from a saxophone player, which really set the tone, plus the food was superb. I recommend the tasty Peterhead cod and triple-cooked chips. This is worth checking out if you enjoy a lazy afternoon in a pub garden with a constant flow of drinks!

griffindanbury.co.uk



Roots, Upminster



Breakfast and brunch

This is my favourite brunch spot, and it has got to be one of the busiest places I have ever visited. There was a constant flow of people into the restaurant, with most having to wait for a table. It’s clear to see why: the brunch menu offers a mixture of dishes from sweet, savoury or light options to something hearty and full on. It’s got you covered whatever you fancy! I tried the incredible smoked salmon and horseradish crumpets, while my other half chose the OG chilli eggs. Both were an absolute treat!

rootsupminster.co.uk



Grand Trunk Road, South Woodford



Fine-dining Indian cuisine

This place is just over the border in Greater London, although you certainly don’t feel amongst the rush of the city. It takes inspiration from the sights, smells and flavours found on Asia’s oldest and longest road, the Grand Trunk Road. The restaurant serves some exquisite dishes and the bottomless brunch has been curated to make you feel like a true VIP. It includes a banquet of Indian food with three starters, a range of mains and sides, dessert and bottomless Prosecco or twisted Bloody Marys. It’s totally indulgent but extremely enjoyable.

gtrrestaurant.co.uk



Perrywood Garden Centre, Tiptree



Café and coffee shop

This was my first trip to Perrywood but certainly not the last. I wanted to try out the café’s offering followed by coffee and a cake. It was a scrumptious afternoon! I chose the sausage and bacon brunch salad, which in my eyes, is the ultimate summer salad: crispy mixed leaves, chopped bacon and sausage, roasted new potatoes, sun-blush tomatoes, plus a perfect oozy poached egg. For a light lunch, this gets my vote. For those with a sweet tooth, fresh cakes are made on-site and there’s something different every day – the perfect excuse for a return visit.

perrywood.co.uk





Scott’s of Southend



Garden centre café

This is a place you will never tire of. Scott’s of Southend offers traditional garden centre café food, including sandwiches, jacket potatoes, light lunches, afternoon teas, and most recently introduced, brunch. The brunch menu is the perfect way to start your visit here, before heading off to check out the extensive range of garden goodies. I recommend the Farmer’s Full Breakfast, and you simply must try a milkshake – the choice of flavours is impressive!

scottsofsouthend.co.uk

