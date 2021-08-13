Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

We get the scoop on 5 of Surrey's ice cream shops

person

Jane Thynne

Published: 11:51 AM August 13, 2021    Updated: 11:57 AM August 13, 2021
Ice cream and sweets

Treat yourself this summer - Credit: Teejay @ Pexels

Nothing beats an ice-cold sweet treat on a scorching day. Why not check out some of these venues – we think they are the cream of the crop! 

Shere Delights 

Shere Delights and its ‘bigger brother’ Godalming Delights look like they have walked off the pages of a Roald Dahl book. Along with the ice creams, the shops also sell a range of retro sweets and handcrafted chocolates. Flavours range from the traditional strawberry to a cool, sharp blackcurrant sorbet, and all are made using high-quality ingredients. 

Good to know: you can also buy ‘at home’ varieties too, along with a range of cones and toppings to make the authentic ‘Delight’ experience last even longer. 

Address: Shere Delights, 1 Middle Street, Shere, Surrey GU5 9HF; Godalming Delights, 2 Church Street, Godalming Surrey GU7 1EH 

Contact: trulyscrumptiousdelights.co.uk 

Dylan’s Ice Cream 

Ice cream van in a Surrey field

Dylan's Ice Cream van - always a summer hit - Credit: Dylan's Ice Cream

Made using traditional dairy ice cream methods and local produce (including from his mum’s allotment), Dylan’s Ice Cream offers an exceptional number of fun flavours including, Honeycomb Stripey Bumblebee and Carrot Cake. There are two parlours – Haslemere and Bordon (although strictly speaking that falls into Hampshire) - which also serve a good selection of drinks and cakes. Owner Ben Govier can regularly be seen out and about in the trusty ice cream van at many local fairs and events throughout the warmer months. 

Most Read

  1. 1 5 walks to enjoy around Cirencester
  2. 2 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 3 5 stunning riverside walks in Surrey
  1. 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  2. 5 See inside this £2.2 million Grade I-listed Cotswold manor house
  3. 6 Where to watch the Perseids meteor shower in South East England
  4. 7 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  5. 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  7. 10 12 of the best places for cream tea in Devon

Good to know: the flavours are based on a range of locally sourced fruit – so make sure you try summer strawberry for that traditional taste of summer. 

Address: Haslemere, 1 Junction Place, Haslemere, Surrey GU27 1LE 

Contact: dylansicecream.co.uk 

Read more: Visit 9 of Surrey's favourite coffee shops

Danieli Authentic Italian Gelato and Chocolates 

This wonderful shop looks like it has been transported straight from a Roman piazza to the streets of Richmond. Founded by Sicilian Carlo Vagliasindi, this magical gelato emporium not only offers a true taste of Italy but also, thanks to co-owner and nutritionist Bridget Hunt, a well-thought-out menu that includes 24 flavours, as well as nut-free, dairy-free and gluten-free choices. Situated in Brewers Lane (just off the main George Street drag), the shop is a must for any frozen dessert fans. 

Good to know: there is an accompanying chocolate shop just further down the road near Richmond Green. The shop is open seven days a week, and if you still haven’t had your fill, you could head to the Gelataria in the Bentalls Centre in Kingston for a taste of Danieli’s gourmet hot chocolate and coffee. 

Address: 7 Brewers Lane, Richmond, Richmond Upon Thames, TW9 1HH 

Contact: shop.gelateriadanieli.com 

Pebbles 

Ice cream at Pebbles in Ashford

The vast selection on offer at Pebbles in Ashford - Credit: Pebbles

Based in Ashford, this family-run business makes all its gorgeous gelato on the premises. Specialising in its unique flavour combinations, popular recent additions have included vegan pistachio, lower fat raspberry, caramel, fig crumble and matcha green tea. Also available is its organic coffee offer and a delightful range of hot Belgian waffles. 

Good to know: head to Facebook to keep an eye on opening times, and the shop usually closes completely during the winter months. However, the team is happy to provide wholesale quantities for delivery if you just can’t survive with it. 

Address: 56 Church Road, Ashford TW15 2TS 

Contact: facebook.com/pebblesgelato/ 

Amore Gelato at Longacres

Situated in Bagshot's popular Longacres Garden Centre, you will find a fabulous range of fresh, handmade gelato. Marcello is the man in the know who creates a mix of tangy and creamy creations which - wait for it - contain 50 per cent less fat and fewer calories than normal ice cream. As well as the cones and tubs to eat there and then, Amore also provides a range of different sized tubs to suit all, which, according to makers, 'can hold for an hour without melting'. 

Good to know: the ice cream is part of Caffe Amore so that you can enjoy a variety of sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks too should you prefer.

Address: London Road, Bagshot GU19 5JB

Contact: Caffe Amore

Subscribe to Surrey Life for a great mix of food & drink news, reviews and interviews


Surrey Life
Surrey

Don't Miss

A rare first edition of The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien at The magic of middle-earth Exhibition in Basingstoke

Hampshire Life

Tolkien fans won't want to miss this Middle-Earth exhibition in Basingstoke

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Chiddingstone Castle, Edenbridge (pictures Manu Palomeque)

Kent Life

Afternoon tea in Kent: 15 of the best tearooms

Kent Life

Logo Icon
Catrigg Force by John Wood

Yorkshire Life

12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Logo Icon
The old fishing quarter in Hastings (LanceB/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sussex Life

10 of the best restaurants in Hastings

Sussex Life

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus