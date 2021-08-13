We get the scoop on 5 of Surrey's ice cream shops

Published: 11:51 AM August 13, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM August 13, 2021

Nothing beats an ice-cold sweet treat on a scorching day. Why not check out some of these venues – we think they are the cream of the crop!

Shere Delights

Shere Delights and its ‘bigger brother’ Godalming Delights look like they have walked off the pages of a Roald Dahl book. Along with the ice creams, the shops also sell a range of retro sweets and handcrafted chocolates. Flavours range from the traditional strawberry to a cool, sharp blackcurrant sorbet, and all are made using high-quality ingredients.

Good to know: you can also buy ‘at home’ varieties too, along with a range of cones and toppings to make the authentic ‘Delight’ experience last even longer.

Address: Shere Delights, 1 Middle Street, Shere, Surrey GU5 9HF; Godalming Delights, 2 Church Street, Godalming Surrey GU7 1EH

Contact: trulyscrumptiousdelights.co.uk

Dylan’s Ice Cream

Dylan's Ice Cream van - always a summer hit - Credit: Dylan's Ice Cream

Made using traditional dairy ice cream methods and local produce (including from his mum’s allotment), Dylan’s Ice Cream offers an exceptional number of fun flavours including, Honeycomb Stripey Bumblebee and Carrot Cake. There are two parlours – Haslemere and Bordon (although strictly speaking that falls into Hampshire) - which also serve a good selection of drinks and cakes. Owner Ben Govier can regularly be seen out and about in the trusty ice cream van at many local fairs and events throughout the warmer months.

Good to know: the flavours are based on a range of locally sourced fruit – so make sure you try summer strawberry for that traditional taste of summer.

Address: Haslemere, 1 Junction Place, Haslemere, Surrey GU27 1LE

Contact: dylansicecream.co.uk

Read more: Visit 9 of Surrey's favourite coffee shops

Danieli Authentic Italian Gelato and Chocolates

This wonderful shop looks like it has been transported straight from a Roman piazza to the streets of Richmond. Founded by Sicilian Carlo Vagliasindi, this magical gelato emporium not only offers a true taste of Italy but also, thanks to co-owner and nutritionist Bridget Hunt, a well-thought-out menu that includes 24 flavours, as well as nut-free, dairy-free and gluten-free choices. Situated in Brewers Lane (just off the main George Street drag), the shop is a must for any frozen dessert fans.

Good to know: there is an accompanying chocolate shop just further down the road near Richmond Green. The shop is open seven days a week, and if you still haven’t had your fill, you could head to the Gelataria in the Bentalls Centre in Kingston for a taste of Danieli’s gourmet hot chocolate and coffee.

Address: 7 Brewers Lane, Richmond, Richmond Upon Thames, TW9 1HH

Contact: shop.gelateriadanieli.com

Pebbles

The vast selection on offer at Pebbles in Ashford - Credit: Pebbles

Based in Ashford, this family-run business makes all its gorgeous gelato on the premises. Specialising in its unique flavour combinations, popular recent additions have included vegan pistachio, lower fat raspberry, caramel, fig crumble and matcha green tea. Also available is its organic coffee offer and a delightful range of hot Belgian waffles.

Good to know: head to Facebook to keep an eye on opening times, and the shop usually closes completely during the winter months. However, the team is happy to provide wholesale quantities for delivery if you just can’t survive with it.

Address: 56 Church Road, Ashford TW15 2TS

Contact: facebook.com/pebblesgelato/

Amore Gelato at Longacres

Situated in Bagshot's popular Longacres Garden Centre, you will find a fabulous range of fresh, handmade gelato. Marcello is the man in the know who creates a mix of tangy and creamy creations which - wait for it - contain 50 per cent less fat and fewer calories than normal ice cream. As well as the cones and tubs to eat there and then, Amore also provides a range of different sized tubs to suit all, which, according to makers, 'can hold for an hour without melting'.

Good to know: the ice cream is part of Caffe Amore so that you can enjoy a variety of sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks too should you prefer.

Address: London Road, Bagshot GU19 5JB

Contact: Caffe Amore

Subscribe to Surrey Life for a great mix of food & drink news, reviews and interviews



