Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink > Places to Eat and Drink

5 vegan restaurants in Yorkshire to visit this Veganuary

person

Beth Windsor

Published: 11:23 AM January 12, 2022
Updated: 11:28 AM January 12, 2022
person holds vegan burger in a hands

Dig into some delicious foods this Veganuary - Credit: Roam in Color

If you're looking for some vegan-friendly eateries in Yorkshire this Veganuary, then we have you covered. From fine dining to fast food, we've rounded up five of the best places across Yorkshire to visit this Veganuary. 


Bar & Restaurant EightyEight 

If you have a special occasion you want to celebrate while doing Veganuary, then Grantley Hall has just the place for you. This beautiful pan-asian restaurant is a fusion of Yorkshire produce and far-eastern flavours, set against the backdrop of the hotel's ornamental Japanese gardens. An eight-course vegan tasting menu for £65 per person is available throughout the year and includes delicious dishes such as Tea Smoked Crown Prince Pumpkin Dumpling and Korean Fried Cauliflower. 

Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3ET 

grantleyhall.co.uk/dining/eightyeight

Humpit

With locations in Leeds, Sheffield and Huddersfield there are plenty of opportunities to sample some of this hummus-y goodness. Served the traditional way in a bowl with fresh warm pita on the side, Humpit's menu is fully vegan and packed with tasty, fresh ingredients. Or opt for their other speciality - a deliciously filled pita. 

Inside Leeds University Union; The Springs, Thrope Park, Leeds; Queen Street, Huddersfield; Orchard Square Shopping Centre Sheffield

humpit-hummus.com


Most Read

  1. 1 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
  2. 2 The Hairy Bikers hit West Yorkshire
  3. 3 New series announced for All Creatures Great and Small
  1. 4 22 places in England to visit in 2022
  2. 5 Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country
  3. 6 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
  4. 7 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
  5. 8 8 ways to a greener, more sustainable Cotswold home
  6. 9 12 great things to do in Bideford
  7. 10 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire

Hustle & Co 

This independently-owned, fresh food cafe in the centre of Harrogate is the go-to place for the tastiest, vegan options ever seen on a menu. Over half the dishes on the menu are already vegan, but adaptations can be made to others if needed. Pop in for breakfast and treat yourself to the Golden Waffles or how about a fully vegan afternoon tea? Delightful! 

71 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1ST

hustleandcocafe.co.uk


Doner Summer

You might be thinking junk food is off the menu during Veganuary, but think again. The genius people behind Doner Summer are here to satisfy your junk food cravings while being fully vegan. With venues in Hull, Sheffield, Huddersfield, York and Leeds, there are plenty of places to get your fill. Whether you're after a classic doner kebab, mayo-covered loaded fries or fried chick'n, they've got a vegan option for you. 

Call Lane, Leeds; King Street, Hull; Kirkgate, Huddersfield; Burton Road, Sheffield; Gillygate, York

donersummer.com


Titanic Spa 

Why not celebrate your month-long veganism with a vegan-friendy spa trip? To celebrate Veganuary, Titanic Spa are offering guests the choice to book a 'Freedom Spa Day' for £232 per person. This eco-luxe Veganuary spa day includes a full day in the spa with access to all facilities, a vegan lunch in the bistro and the choice of two 55-minute treatments. Opt for the Elemis Superfood Pro Radiance Facial to immerse yourself in a fully-vegan experience. 

Low Westwood Ln, Linthwaite, Huddersfield, HD7 5UN

titanicspa.com


Yorkshire Life
Food and Drink
Food Reviews
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

A group learn to make candles with an array of flowers and other ingredients spread across a table

Devon Life | Win

Win a unique candles and country house prize

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon
The Hairy Bikers stand outside bright, colourful beach huts on a beach in Scarborough

Yorkshire Life

The Hairy Bikers Go North to explore the Yorkshire coast

Beth Windsor

person
The Hairy Bikers  with head chef of The Black Swan, Tommy Banks and his parents Anne and Tom

Yorkshire Life

The Hairy Bikers meet Yorkshire's hero foodies

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco dining at Le Talbooth. Photo: Le Talbooth

Essex Life

20 of the best restaurants in Essex

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon