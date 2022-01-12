5 vegan restaurants in Yorkshire to visit this Veganuary

If you're looking for some vegan-friendly eateries in Yorkshire this Veganuary, then we have you covered. From fine dining to fast food, we've rounded up five of the best places across Yorkshire to visit this Veganuary.





Bar & Restaurant EightyEight

If you have a special occasion you want to celebrate while doing Veganuary, then Grantley Hall has just the place for you. This beautiful pan-asian restaurant is a fusion of Yorkshire produce and far-eastern flavours, set against the backdrop of the hotel's ornamental Japanese gardens. An eight-course vegan tasting menu for £65 per person is available throughout the year and includes delicious dishes such as Tea Smoked Crown Prince Pumpkin Dumpling and Korean Fried Cauliflower.

Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 3ET

grantleyhall.co.uk/dining/eightyeight

Humpit

With locations in Leeds, Sheffield and Huddersfield there are plenty of opportunities to sample some of this hummus-y goodness. Served the traditional way in a bowl with fresh warm pita on the side, Humpit's menu is fully vegan and packed with tasty, fresh ingredients. Or opt for their other speciality - a deliciously filled pita.

Inside Leeds University Union; The Springs, Thrope Park, Leeds; Queen Street, Huddersfield; Orchard Square Shopping Centre Sheffield

humpit-hummus.com





Hustle & Co

This independently-owned, fresh food cafe in the centre of Harrogate is the go-to place for the tastiest, vegan options ever seen on a menu. Over half the dishes on the menu are already vegan, but adaptations can be made to others if needed. Pop in for breakfast and treat yourself to the Golden Waffles or how about a fully vegan afternoon tea? Delightful!

71 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1ST

hustleandcocafe.co.uk





Doner Summer

You might be thinking junk food is off the menu during Veganuary, but think again. The genius people behind Doner Summer are here to satisfy your junk food cravings while being fully vegan. With venues in Hull, Sheffield, Huddersfield, York and Leeds, there are plenty of places to get your fill. Whether you're after a classic doner kebab, mayo-covered loaded fries or fried chick'n, they've got a vegan option for you.

Call Lane, Leeds; King Street, Hull; Kirkgate, Huddersfield; Burton Road, Sheffield; Gillygate, York

donersummer.com





Titanic Spa

Why not celebrate your month-long veganism with a vegan-friendy spa trip? To celebrate Veganuary, Titanic Spa are offering guests the choice to book a 'Freedom Spa Day' for £232 per person. This eco-luxe Veganuary spa day includes a full day in the spa with access to all facilities, a vegan lunch in the bistro and the choice of two 55-minute treatments. Opt for the Elemis Superfood Pro Radiance Facial to immerse yourself in a fully-vegan experience.

Low Westwood Ln, Linthwaite, Huddersfield, HD7 5UN

titanicspa.com



