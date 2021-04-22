9 perfect picnic spots in Hampshire
Picnic season is upon us, it's time to grab a blanket, pack your tasty treats into a basket and head out to some of the most beautiful locations around Hampshire.
Make sure to follow all government guidelines, such as staying local and practising social distancing, to minimise the spread of coronavirus. Some locations mentioned require advance bookings, just follow the link provided to book tickets for your visit.
Highclere Castle
Highclere Park, Highclere, Newbury RG20 9RN
Highclere Castle is a must-visit location for Downton Abbey fans and gardeners alike as the park surrounding the Grade I listed Jacobean property was designed by non-other than famed landscape architect Capability Brown in 1770. Book your tickets here.
St Catherine's Hill
Bull Drove, Winchester SO23 9PA
St Catherine's Hill encompasses 43-hectares of luscious countryside and has been designated as a biological Site of Special Scientific Interest. In the summer, wildflowers bloom aplenty, and delicate butterflies flutter between them.
Calshot Castle & Beach
Jack Maynard Rd, Calshot, Southampton SO45 1BR
Take in the fresh sea air on the beach besides Calshot Castle, an artillery fort built during the reign of Henry VIII to protect England from possible invasions from France or the Holy Roman Empire.
New Forest
There is something magical about New Forest, especially if you can find a peaceful clearing surrounded by trees with the sunlight filtering through the leaves. Listen to the birdsong, and try and spot any wildlife that may be wandering by.
If you're taking little ones with you, why not turn the picnic into a fantasy-themed one, knights, princesses and elves having a delightful banquet in the middle of a mystical forest.
Mottisfont
Mottisfont Ln, Mottisfont, Romsey SO51 0LP
The Mottisfont property is a patchwork of its past as a Medieval Augustine priory and its Georgian era refurbishment that is most recognisable today. The grounds themselves offer plenty of space for a picnic and an after-lunch stroll through walled gardens that hold the National Collection of Roses among other beautiful flowers. Book your visit here.
Furzey Gardens
School Ln, Minstead, Lyndhurst SO43 7GL
Within the 10 acres of informal woodland gardens at Furzey there lies a charming little 16th century thatched cottage with a vegetable patch, a lake and many small fairy doors darted around to capture imaginations. The thatched tea room offers daily take out if you're in the mood for an indulgent cream tea. Book your tickets here.
Winchester Cathedral
9 The Cl, Winchester SO23 9LS
Winchester Cathedral is a masterpiece of Gothic architecture and makes for the perfect picnic spot for urbanites not looking to fully escape the city.
Milford-on-Sea Beach
1 Hurst Rd, Milford on Sea, Lymington SO41 0PY
Colourful little beach huts and a wonderful view of the Isle of Wight make Milford-on-Sea a rather delightful spot for a picnic. Afterwards, you can take a refreshing dip in the sea or have a go at stone skimming.
Exbury Gardens
With a world-famous collection of rhododendrons and azaleas that bloom beautifully in spring and enchantingly exotic flowers that delight during summer, Exbury Gardens is the perfect picnic location for anyone who enjoys natures seasonal bounty. Book your tickets here.
