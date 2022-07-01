Where to go for afternoon tea on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight coast

We've selected some of the best places to go for afternoon tea on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight coast - Credit: Getty Images

Treat yourself to an afternoon tea on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight coast, whether it's with expansive views over the sea or a short stroll from the beach.





The Clouds Café, Portsmouth

Putting the high in High Tea at 105ft from the ground, The Cloud Café in Spinnaker Tower offers two special cream tea experiences. You can choose between a Traditional Afternoon High Tea available every day between 12 pm to 4 pm or the Brunch High Tea at 10 am from Friday to Sunday and on special holidays.

Where: Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 3TT

When: 7 days a week, afternoon tea is served from 10 am to 4 pm

More information: www.spinnakertower.co.uk/clouds-cafe





Millie's Tearoom, Southampton

At a 2 minute walk from the Hythe Promenade, Millie's Tearoom is a small traditional-style tearoom that serves up afternoon tea and cream tea as well as tea and coffee all day.

Where: 3-7 The Marsh, Hythe, Southampton, Hampshire SO45 6AJ

When: Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4.15 pm

More information: www.facebook.com/milliestearoom





The Tenth Hole, Southsea

Joined to a 9-hole golf course, the aptly named The Tenth Hole serves their high tea from 2 pm every day. For £15, you can get miniature scones, various sweet and savoury snacks and your choice of tea.

Where: Eastern Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO4 9RF

When: 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm, high tea is served from 2 pm

More information: www.thetenthhole.co.uk





Smugglers Haven Tea Gardens, Ventor

Perched on the cliff top, Smugglers Haven is a traditional tea garden with sensational views over the English Channel, making it a truly magical place for a delicious spot of afternoon tea.

Where: 76 Leeson Rd, Ventnor, Isle of Wight PO38 1QD

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30 am to 4 pm

More information: www.facebook.com/SmugglersHaven





Parade Tearooms, Southsea

Sample a delicious afternoon tea served on fine bone china with views over the Solent. If you fancy something bubbly, you can swap out tea for champagne or prosecco.

Where: Western Parade, Southsea, Hampshire PO5 3JF

When: 7 days a week, afternoon tea is served from 3 pm to 4:30 pm

More information: www.paradetearooms.co.uk





Read more of the Hampshire content:

The best festivals to go to in Hampshire summer 2022

Blue Flag Beaches 2022: Hampshire and Isle of Wight

9 things you probably didn't know about the Isle of Wight