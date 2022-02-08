5 of the best places for Afternoon Tea in Ipswich

Afternoon Tea is quite possibly the most delightful way to while away the afternoon and these locations in and around Ipswich have Great Britain's favourite pastime down to a fine art.





1) Salthouse Harbour Hotel

Situated right on the Ipswich waterfront this cool contemporary hotel offers a delectable spread for its afternoon tea menu.

There are options for a traditional Afternoon tea at £21 per person, a kid's version for £10 per child and a luxury upgrade that includes a blissful glass of champagne for £30 per person.

Where: Neptune Quay, Ipswich IP4 1AX

When: Available daily between 12 pm and 4 pm, advised to book at least 24 hours in advance to avoid disappointment

More information: www.salthouseharbour.co.uk/afternoon-tea





2) Applaud Coffee

Sit back and relax in Applaud Coffee's trendy location on St Peter's Street. You'll tuck into delicate sandwiches, homemade cakes and of course costume copious amounts of tea, all for £18 per person. Applaud also cater for various food preferences and their afternoon tea can be tailored to fit vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free needs for an extra £2.

Where: 19 St Peter's St, Ipswich IP1 1XF

When: Monday to Saturday from 2 pm, booking is essential

More information: www.applaud-coffee.co.uk/afternoon-tea





3) The Cook House

The bustling Suffolk Food Hall on the outskirts of Ipswich is a fantastic location to get scrumptious produce but it's also the perfect spot for afternoon tea. Sample the usual offerings of sandwiches, cakes, scones with jam and cream and a good old cuppa tea.

Where: Suffolk Food Hall Ltd, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2AB

When: Wednesday to Saturday between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm, booking 48 hours in advance is essential

More information: www.suffolkfoodhall.co.uk/restaurant





Nothing beats a spot of Afternoon Tea - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto





4) Nora's Tearoom

Step back in time to the 1940s at Nora's Tearoom in The Shed, a charming antiques shop in Sproughton on the outskirts of Ipswich. Stock up on vintage finds and then take a well-deserved break with their splendid afternoon tea menu for £22.95 per person.

Where: The Shed, 1a High Street, Sproughton, Ipswich, Suffolk IP8 3AF

When: Tuesday to Sunday until 3.30 pm, booking is essential

More information: www.theshedsuffolk.co.uk/tea-at-the-shed





5) The Grazing Sheep

Take in views across the Ipswich marina while catching up with friends and family over a traditional afternoon tea at The Grazing Sheep. At £19.50 per person for the full menu that includes sandwiches, scones with cream and jam and plenty of cakes, what is there not to love?

Where: 15a, Regatta Quay, Ipswich IP4 1FH

When: Tuesday to Sunday from 2 pm to 6 pm, booking 72 hours in advance is essential

More information: www.thegrazingsheep.com





