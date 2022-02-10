5 of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Rochester

Afternoon tea is quite possibly the most delightful way to while away the afternoon and these locations in Rochester have Great Britain's favourite pastime down to a fine art.





1. Café Nucleus Rochester

Housed in a gorgeous Grade II listed building, Café Nucleus's Rochester branch is really quite a special location. Not only is the food fantastic but there's art adorning the walls and a cosy atmosphere too.

Afternoon tea is served daily from 3.30 pm for £30 per person with the option to dine in the boardroom or the garden. You can expect a range of sandwiches with delicious fillings, scones with jam and cream, cakes and a rather long list of teas to choose from!

Where: Halpern Conservancy Board Building, High St, Rochester ME1 1PY

More information: www.cafenucleus.co.uk/rochester





2. Fleur de Thé

Serving afternoon tea 7 days a week, Fleur de Thé is a shabby chic styled tearoom packed with charm. You can choose from a traditional afternoon tea priced at £19.95 or one with extra bubbles for £25.95, and they also offer a children's version at £11.95 for kids up to the age of 8.

Where: 134 High St, Rochester ME1 1JT

More information: www.fleurdethe.co.uk/afternoon-tea





3. Peggotty's Parlour

Situated opposite Rochester Cathedral on the high street, the quaint tearoom of Peggotty's Parlour is a great spot to stop off at and indulge in a delectable afternoon tea for £15 per person.

Where: 81A High St, The Precinct, Rochester ME1 1LX

More information: www.peggottysparlour.co.uk





4. George Vaults

Named after a combination of the original establishment George Inn and the 14th Century vaulted crypt within the building, The George Vaults is one of Rochester's most popular hospitality locations.

Their scrumptious traditional afternoon tea menu is priced at £19.95 per person for a minimum of 2 people.

Where: 35 High Street, Rochester, Kent ME1 1LN

More information: www.georgevaults.com/afternoon-tea





5. Tiny Tims of Rochester

At just a stone's throw from the medieval Rochester Castle, Tiny Tims is a rather cosy and intimate tearoom inspired by Rochester's most famous resident Charles Dickens and his iconic novella A Christmas Carol. At a fantastic £15.95 per person, there is no reason not to stop off here and while away an afternoon with great company and a pot of tea.

Where: 5 Northgate, The Precinct, Rochester ME1 1LS

More information: www.facebook.com/Tinytimsofrochester





