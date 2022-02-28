Special Mother's Day Afternoon Teas in Somerset

Celebrate your parent in style this Mother's Day with a delicious afternoon tea at one of these venues

Mother's Day is just around the corner, taking place in 2022 on March 27th. This is a great opportunity to take a day to appreciate the woman who raised you and show them that you care. One way to do so, is to take them out for afternoon tea, where the sandwiches and cakes will be piled high.

We recommend booking ahead of time to avoid disappointment, and wearing your stretchy 'mom jeans' so you can make the most of the delicious offerings at these six restaurants, cafes, and other locations.

The Blitz

Our first venue for afternoon tea is a blast from the past. Sit back and relax, as 1940s themed waitresses cater to your every need, whilst listening to the vintage tones of an in house singer – The Beautiful Blitz Time Sally.

£19.95pp, book now at theblitz.uk/mothers-day

The Bridge Tea Rooms

Enjoy a mouth watering selection of sandwiches and cakes, washed down with only the finest loose-leaf tea. You can upgrade to a Champagne Afternoon Tea, or a smaller selection for children depending on who is attending.

£27pp, learn more at thebridgetearooms.co.uk

Hestercombe

With three centuries of garden design under their belt, Hestercombe is a serene place to celebrate your mum in March. You can choose from their afternoon tea menu or alternatively a three-course meal.

£19.95pp, book at hestercombe.com

Mr Miles Tea and Coffee

Treat your mother to a fine selection of sandwiches and homemade scones, cakes, and sweets all served on a three tiered stand in style. This is a very popular spot in Taunton, so book ahead to avoid disappointment.

£20pp, learn more at mrmiles.co.uk

Odette's Tearoom

Odette's have yet to reveal the details for their Mother's Day afternoon tea but, if it's anything like their Valentine's offerings, it is sure to be an absolute delight.

Updates will be posted at odettestearoom.co.uk/news

The Royal Crescent

No visit to The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa would be complete without the ultimate indulgence: afternoon tea in their perfect English gardens. Enjoy a selection of delicious sandwiches and sweet treats, cut to mouth-watering perfection.

£39.55pp or children's £19.50, book now at royalcrescent.co.uk