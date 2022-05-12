11 amazing places to eat al fresco in Dorset

From countryside bliss to beach paradise, Dorset has it all when you want to eat outside.

When the weather is fine, sometimes there is nothing better than dinner outside. Dorset is a beautiful county with everything from rolling hills to golden beaches. This means that there is something for everyone when it comes to dining with a view.

In no particular order, here are just 11 of the best restaurants, pubs, and cafes to visit if you want a delicious meal and a top notch view.

Watch House Café

West Bay

With outdoor seating that spreads on to the shingle, our first spot is perfect for views of the sea. They are open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, Wednesday to Sunday so this is the perfect place to start your day the right way.

Billy Winters

Weymouth

Nestled on the stretch of Chesil Beach leading to Portland is a true gem of a beach bar. Its views stretch out across Weymouth Bay and are unparalleled on a sunny day. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner there is never a time you shouldn't try out Billy Winters.

Symondsbury Kitchen

Symondsbury

Going inland, enjoy all that this estate has to offer including home cooked food, fresh from the estate's gardens. This is a beautiful part of the county where the green hills roll away and all manner of birds can be heard in the trees.

The Boat That Rocks

Portland Marina

Open every day, our next location has exceptional views over the bay and plenty of outdoor seating so you can enjoy it. During the summer, they have an outdoor bar and live music regularly so you can really make the most of your visit.

Key West Bar & Grill

Bournemouth Pier

Key West is a relaxed, must-visit destination located at the end of the iconic Bournemouth Pier. Enjoy panoramic views like no other as you munch on tasty grub and sip refreshing cocktails.

Cafe Oasis

Overcombe

A popular spot with both locals and visitors alike, Oasis is the perfect place for a bite to eat on the beach. You can watch paddleboarders, swimmers, and windsurfers practice when the weather is good, with simple but delicious food to enjoy from the comfort of their outdoor tables.

The Greyhound

Corfe

Get the best seat in the house to enjoy views of the iconic Corfe Castle ruins at our next restaurant. Open seven days a weeks for lunch and dinner, their garden is a peaceful and beautiful place to grab a bite to eat in the shadow of 1000 years of history.

The Seaside Boarding House

Burton Bradstock

Nestled on the Jurassic Coast is this gorgeous hotel with a stunning terrace where you can eat or relax with a drink after a busy day. They rightfully boast that their outdoor area has a view stretching all the way from Start Point to the Isle of Portland.

The Swan Inn

Abbotsbury

Next up is a family run affair with incredible views of the grassy hills of Abbotsbury. During spring and summer, you'll be able to raise a glass to the sheep grazing in the field next to the pub garden. You can also enjoy views of St Catherine's Chapel on the hill just outside the village.

Hive Beach Café

Burton Bradstock

Hive is all about ethically sourced and delicious dishes, with seafood that couldn't be more fresh at the heart of their menu. The Hive Pavilion, with a wrap-around patio, offers far-reaching sea views and evening sunsets to each table.

The Lyme Bay

Lyme Regis

Perfect for a celebration or treat, our final restaurant for al fresco dining has an excellent outdoor seating area with views over Lyme Bay. Don't worry about getting chilly as the sun goes down, they have already lit the fire burners and have hot water bottles on hand should you need them.

