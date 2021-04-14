10 of the best restaurants for al fresco dining in Norfolk

Published: 9:33 AM April 14, 2021

Pub gardens, pavement tables and restaurant terraces are the hottest tickets in town we rejoice in the return of eating out. Here are 10 outside dining destinations to try

Bishop’s dining room and wine bar, on St Andrew’s Hill, Norwich, has paired with neighbouring Saporita to create elegant outside dining offering a menu of fine Italian food with Bishop’s renowned wine selection. Tables 12-8pm, Tuesday to Saturday, weather permitting, initially until May 15. bishopsrestaurant.co.uk saporitanorwich.com

Saporita owner Veronica Iapichino and Bishop's Dining Room owner Alessandro Tranquillo have teamed up to offer outdoor Italian dining in the Norwich Lanes from April. - Credit: Shane Finn Photography

The Boars at Spooner Row has a garden, plus two more covered areas which mean it will be serving its much-loved food Monday to Thursday 12-6pm and Friday to Sunday 12-8pm. theboars.co.uk

The Dun Cow at Salthouse is serving food outside from noon to 7.30pm, beginning with a short menu of seasonal Dun Cow favourites. Booking will guarantee you a table with a brolly in the front garden or patio and there will also be some tables available for walk ups. The beautiful secret garden will be open all day for drinks only. salthouseduncow.com

The Fur and Feather Inn at Woodbastwick has a special garden menu available seven days a week until May 16. The pub classics section includes fish and chips, trio of sausages with bubble and squeak, Cromer crab salad and brie burger, plus pizzas, and a choice of traditional Sunday roasts from noon every Sunday. The pub and brewery has a large pretty garden beside the newly-re-thatched inn (look out for the straw animals running along the top of the ridge.) Book at woodfordes.com

The Fur and Feather at Woodbastwick - Credit: Rowan Mantell

The King’s Head, Station Road, Hoveton, plans to serve food in its beer garden from 11am through to 8.30 or 9pm, seven days a week. Book at greeneking-pubs.co.uk or 01603 782429.

The Imperial Hotel in Great Yarmouth is offering alfresco dining in its terrace restaurant overlooking the sea. Guests will be sheltered, but safely out in the fresh air, thanks to the fully glazed restaurant’s retractable roof.

“Come rain or shine, people can dine,” said hotel director Aileen Mobbs. “We are blessed that The Terrace has a remarkably sheltered position with walls on all four sides, and outdoor heaters if needed. We’ve also invested in some large parasols so that guests can carry on with their plans, whatever the weather. We are, of course, hoping that the sun will shine like it did last spring! Guests are very welcome to bring their own blanket, especially if they are joining us for evening meals.”

The al fresco Terrace will be open daily, serving lunch, afternoon tea and dinner from noon to 8.30pm.

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham will be open for outdoor eating from noon through until the evening. Daily specials and Sunday roasts will be on the menu, plus a mighty ploughman’s platter, nacho platters, and many Rose and Crown favourites from fish and chips to chicken or vegetable tikka masala. There are plenty of traditional and imaginative puddings too and an all-day cream tea. roseandcrownsnettisham.co.uk

The Rose & Crown pub in Snettisham, which is preparing for a potential July reopening. Picture: Archant - Credit: Matthew Usher

The William and Florence on Unthank Road, Norwich, has a fabulous new garden and terrace area and is serving brunch from 10am-noon daily and then a delicious-sounding selection of grazing boards, tartines, mains and desserts through until late evening. williamandflorence.co.uk

The Saracen’s Head at Wolterton, near Aylsham, opened for courtyard and marquee dining on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – with plans to extend weekday opening as the spring weather picks up. saracenshead-norfolk.co.uk

The Loddon Swan will be serving lunches in its pretty courtyard garden from Tuesday to Sunday (and evening meals once they can serve inside too.) theloddonswan.co.uk