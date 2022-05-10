Assembly House in Norwich releases magical Christmas plans for 2022

The Assembly House will once again be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for 2022 with a fairytale experience planned.

With notorious attention to detail - exemplified in the incredibly creative and meticulously arranged afternoon teas - The Assembly House has announced a host of festive treats throughout winter in this year's Christmas brochure that was released on May 5.

Assembly House Igloos - Credit: Steve Adams

There will be a Nutcracker themed afternoon tea to be experienced in four acts. Act I is sandwiches, Act II is savouries, Act III is scones and Act IV is pastries. Afternoon tea is available to book from November 1 to January 8 and will be based on the much loved festive Nutcracker story of a girl who meets a nutcracker when he comes to life on Christmas Eve. The girl and the Nutcracker Prince go on an adventure and wage war against the Mouse King. When the Nutcracker triumphs, they are transported to the Kingdom of Sweets and meet the Sugarplum Fairy. The full menu is yet to be announced but will be £27.95 per person.

A major feature of Christmas at The Assembly House is the pop-up private igloos that provide a unique and cosy environment in which diners can enjoy a festive Beforenoon Tea in the morning, the Nutcracker afternoon tea or a special Christmassy Après-Ski fondue menu during the evenings. Open from November 1 to January 8, the surrounding fairy lights adorning the house and twinkling Christmas trees will have the whole family feeling in the holiday spirit. Between six and 10 people can be seated in the igloos.

The Beforenoon Tea will consist of either a fry up or a choice of egg's Benedict, Royale or Florentine then a three-tiered stand with festive breakfast sweet treats such as iced cranberry cinnamon bun a mini granola parfait. The savoury tier will include mini smoked salmon and cream cheese croissant, sausage roll and three-cheese toastie with cranberry chutney. And tier three will have a Cheddar cheese and mustard scone served with bacon jam. Served with your choice of English breakfast tea or coffee from 9am to 11.30am.

Assembly House Igloos - Credit: Steve Adams

The afternoon tea in an igloo will include a glass of sparkles on arrival, hot chocolate and festive music, with two sittings at either noon until 2.30pm or 3pm until 5.30pm. Afternoon tea in the igloos will be £40 per person including igloo hire.

The Après-Ski fondue menu will be served in the igloos with sittings from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and cost £44 per person including igloo hire. For apperitifs, olives, caramelised nuts and truffle-scented crisps will be served before the special three-cheese Swiss fondue with charcuterie meats, mini chipolatas, sun-dried tomato arancini, new potatoes, crusty bread and pickles ready for smothering with cheese. With decadent festive desserts and coffee and mince pies to finish, this will be a true feast.

Apres-Ski fondue at The Assembly House for Christmas 2022 - Credit: Assembly House

Click here for the Assembly House Christmas brochure which includes a Christmas supper club, Christmas Day lunch menu, a New Year's Eve early supper, a Christmas cookery demo hosted by Mark Mitson and Christmas stays.

