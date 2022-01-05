Bath named best city for Veganuary

As we try eating healthier in January, a study has shown that Bath has the most places to eat out that cater for vegans and vegetarians.

Every January, many of us attempt to go vegan for the full 31 days to learn how to eat healthier and also reduce our carbon footprint. Last year, more than half a million people across the globe signed up for the challenge with even more showing interest this year. You can learn more about the challenge, download a free recipe book, and meet others taking up veganism at veganuary.com/

It can be tricky to know what to cook (we recommend this roasted red wine, pear and chocolate tart recipe) or how to treat yourself without caving to temptation and cracking open the cream or cheese. This is particularly true if you are heading out to a restaurant or café to meet friends and family.

Luckily for us, a new study has shown that Bath in Somerset has the most recommended vegan cafes and restaurants per 10 000 people in the UK. Brindley Group used TripAdvisor data to discover which cities offer the most highly reviewed eateries and which of those cater best to a range of different diets. The city also topped the leader board for most vegetarian and gluten-free restaurants. You can read the full study here.

Baked carrots, beets, zucchini and yam with hummus - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where to eat out in Bath

With so many options to choose from, these are our favourite places to try that cater specifically for vegan and vegetarian people. You won't be disappointed.

Indian Temptation

High Street, Bath

Enjoy the authentic taste of India at Indian Temptation, the vegetarian restaurant that aims to bring real Indian flavours to its patrons. They also have a dedicated vegan menu and we love the sound of the Hari Bhari Bhindi.

The Green Rocket Café

Pierrepont Street, Bath

Pop in at any time of day to The Green Rocket Café that serves breakfast and lunch, as well as dinner from Friday to Saturday, featuring ingredients that make the most out of locally sourced and seasonal produce. Take a seat in the cafe's vibrant, informal setting and choose from a menu of inventive dishes served throughout the day.

Chaiwalla

Monmouth Street, Bath

The Indian street food café Chai Walla is a delicious eatery in Monmouth Street that serves Indian-style wraps with fragrant and moreish fillings and other tasty snacks. This is the perfect place to grab lunch before grabbing a seat and admiring the city's beautiful architecture.

Rooted Café and Supper Room

Newbridge Road, Bath

This family-run restaurant promises innovative thinking when it comes to vegan and vegetarian dishes that will leave you coming back for more. As well as being open every day for lunch, they offer unique supper clubs once a month where you can try experimental seasonal dishes.