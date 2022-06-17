The Best Beer Gardens in Hertfordshire

Have a glass of something cold alongside the Lea at The Fish and Eels in Hoddesdon - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Looking for a pint in the sun? Here are 10 of the best pubs in Hertfordshire with lovely outdoor spaces to enjoy this summer...

1. The Fish & Eels, Hoddesdon

Right on the river Lea at Dobbs Weir, with the Lea Valley Park conservation area on the doorstep, this pretty early 19th century pub and restaurant is a lovely spot in summer whether you stay on the riverside terrace or go out exploring.

Guests can dine from brunch until dinner from seasonal menus. We'd recommend the grazing board with a bottle of wine for a lazy afternoon by the river. It's dog friendly too, so bring Fluffy he'll love the treats.

Address: Dobb's Weir Road, Roydon, Hoddesdon EN11 0AY

Website: vintageinn.co.uk



New outdoor space at The Fox, Willian





2. The Fox, Willian

In a classic setting across the road from the village pond, there's two options to eat al fresco. Sit on the benches on the lawn outside or round the corner in the newly revamped garden overlooked by the village church.

The award-winning pub is on the route of the Garden City Greenway, with more than 12 miles of paths. The menu has just changed and the cauliflower truffled cheese and parmesan croquettes are 'going down a storm'. They added: 'We have a range of dining, so you will always find something to tickle your fancy.'

Address: 1870 Willian Road, Willian, Letchworth Garden City SG6 2AE

Website: foxatwillian.co.uk

3. The Brocket Arms, Ayot St Lawrence

This delightful 14th century inn which 'strives to still be a proper country pub' has an equally delightful orchard garden. Children will love the play area and secret zoo with mischievous meerkats and giant tortoises, while adults can enjoy good home cooked food and local ales.

There's great country walks from a leisurely half hour stroll to a yomping three hours and the National Trust's Shaw's Corner is round the corner. Try the Brocket beer battered fish and chips or local game.

Address: Ayot St Lawrence, Welwyn AL6 9BT

Website: brocketarms.com

4. The Grandison, Bramfield, near Hertford

Choose from two sunny terraces at this rustic-meets-contemporary pub-restaurant in a pretty village. The front terrace is a suntrap in summer and the garden has tables under canopies with outside heaters should the weather not behave.

Take one of the many woodland walks and finish with a meal on the terrace. Ribs are a favourite or try the freshly made pizzas. Well-presented food in well-presented surroundings.

Address: 18 Bury Lane, Bramfield, Hertford SG14 2Q

Website: thegrandison.com

The large lawn runs down to the river at The Prae Wood Arms near St Albans





5. Prae Wood Arms, Redbourn

This pub is in a glorious setting on the edge of the Gorhambury Estate with all the attractions of St Albans just up the road. Take a seat on the stone terrace overlooking the large lawn which gently slopes down towards the river Ver as you dine al fresco.

Enjoy hearty British classics or light bites with exotic influences. Our pick right now is English asparagus with hazelnut crumb and morel hollandaise.

Address: Garden House Lane, St Albans AL3 6JZ

Website: brunningandprice.co.uk/praewoodarms

6. Fox & Duck, Therfield

This award-winning pub is near the rolling hills of Therfield Heath. Sit on the village green at the front or let the little angels run off steam in the play area at the back.

The Foxy burger is a favourite or try the goats cheese tart. 'If you love the countryside, fine food and the warmest of welcomes; you’ve come to the right place,' says landlord Ivan Titmuss.

Address: The Green, Therfield, Royston SG8 9PN

Website: thefoxandduck.co.uk



The Alford Arms is in an idyllic location on the edge of the Chilterns and Ashridge Estate





7. Alford Arms, Frithsden

You can't really go wrong with the Best County Dining Pub in Herts awarded by the Good Pub Guide. Backing on to the Chiltern Hills and close to Ashridge Forest, this pub is worth searching out. Tuck yourselves away in the garden or sit at a table on the green opposite; blankets are available if the weather turns.

The menu changes weekly but bubble and squeak is a hot favourite. One reviewer said: 'It's like 'sitting in your best friend’s house for dinner eating the tastiest meal of your life.'

Address: Frithsden, Hemel Hempstead HP1 3DD

Website: alfordarms.co.uk

8. Black Horse, Chorleywood

Sit and watch the world go by at this pub on the edge of Chorleywood Common which was renovated last year. There's space to sit outside whatever the weather with bespoke cabins, igloos and cosy huts.

From bar snacks and salads, to steaks or seabass, there is something for every appetite. Try a tipple from the gin menu which the pub is ‘proud to rave about’.

Address: Dog Kennel Ln, Chorleywood, Rickmansworth WD3 5EG

Website: black-horse.co.uk

The Grand Junction Arms has a range of outdoor seating





9. Grand Junction Arms, Tring

This historic pub on the banks of the Grand Union Canal just outside Tring has just been renovated. The canal side garden has a covered dining terrace, dedicated bar and a large fire pit.

Or book an evening in your own personal bubble, an OakPod. Check out the seafood specials alongside British pub classics. Its sister pub the Red Lion at Water End also has a lovely garden.

Address: Bulbourne, Near Tring HP23 5QE

Website: thegrandjunctionarmstring.co.uk

10. The Hoops Inn, Perry Green

Set in a beautiful village, The Hoops Inn has two outdoor spaces with patio areas and gardens. A traditional pub serving traditional pub dishes, try the homemade lasagne and keep room for the tasty puds.

The Henry Moore Studios & Garden is next door, so take a wander around this incredible sculpture park before heading to The Hoops for refreshments.

Address: Perry Green, Much Hadham SG10 6EF

Website: hoops-inn.co.uk

