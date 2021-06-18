6 of the best brunch spots in Manchester

Published: 5:32 PM June 18, 2021

There are so many reasons why brunching is such a popular past time. It’s the perfect time for catching up with friends over a plate of eggs benedict and a mimosa and the options are incredibly varied. Whether you want to satisfy your sweet tooth with pancakes or dive into a classic full English breakfast, the choice is all yours. Manchester has so many favourite brunch spots on offer; discover our favourites

Feel Good Club

The Feel Good Club, located in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, focuses on bringing its positive vibes to breakfast and brunch offerings. The laid-back coffee shop has recently launched a new menu and on it you can find eye-catching dishes including their pink eggs and choccy-nana crumpets. For those with a sweet tooth, you’ll also find a range of baked treats such as the FGC birthday loaf cake made locally by bakery Loaf MCR. In the shop, you can also buy their merchandise, which features their positive slogans. feelgoodclub.co

Feel Good Club is a laid-back bar and coffee shop - Credit: feelgoodclub.co

Federal

Inspired by the sunny climes of Australia and New Zealand, you’ll find great coffee and amazing brunch dishes on offer. Expect only the best ingredients from sustainable, independent local suppliers. For those after a healthier option, choose their acai bowl. Don’t forget to pick up some famous Aussie treats, including TimTams and Vegemite. They have locations in both the Northern Quarter and Deansgate and a coffee cart in Altrincham, perfect for a caffeine fix.

Federal is an antipodean brunch spot - Credit: federal.co.uk

Ezra and Gil

With a nod to Manchester’s industrial past, this coffee shop combines its urban environment with the café culture the Northern Quarter is known for. You’ll find all-day brunch dishes, created with a unique twist such as their smashed pumpkin on sourdough and Oreo French toast, all beautifully paired with coffee. It’s dog-friendly, so your four-legged pooches are more than welcome.

The Counter House

A vibrant neighbourhood eatery in the heart of Ancoats, this popular brunch spot serves up classic breakfast dishes, along with some health inspired dishes. For something a little bit different, try the huevos rancheros, with refried beans, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. You can also choose from a range of pressed juices and tasty smoothies, for a healthier option.

FoodWell

Experience a little bit of the California lifestyle in Manchester at the LA-inspired wellbeing brunch spot. Not only do they have a wide range of plant-based dishes, but also offer a delicious brunch menu. A few stand outs include the Aussie beach breakfast and Indian spiced hot smoked salmon breakfast hash. All dishes were perfectly with pressed juices. For a treat, try one of the botanical cocktails. They also host bottomless brunch every weekend.

Foodwell is a Californian-inspired brunch spot - Credit: Lucas Smith Photography

Cottonopolis

Fancy something a little bit different for brunch? Why not head into Cottonopolis in the Northern Quarter. On the menu, you’ll find an extensive choice of Japanese inspired dishes, including the popular pork and prawn, sesame, shokupan toast. The bottomless brunch offering is one of the best, with a range of cocktails to choose from. We recommend their ice-cold Bloody Mary.