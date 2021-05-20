Published: 5:37 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM May 20, 2021

Grab a hot cup of coffee and take in the bracing breeze of the seaside at one of these fabulous cafés to be found along the Kent coast.

Cafe + Kitchen

61 Harbour St, Whitstable CT5 1AG

This cafe serves up all kinds of food to consume alongside a cup of coffee, including highlights from many different world cuisines such as Vietmenese Bánhmì sandwiches, Korean kimchi and chicken wings, Chinese Bao Buns and Japanese Bento boxes.

Bay Leaf Café

133 Mortimer St, Herne Bay CT6 5EX

Come to Bay Leaf Café to sample a mixture of British and Sri Lankan dishes, which always receive glowing reviews. If you're stuck on what to order, the general consensus is that Bay Leaf's Sri Lankan curries in all their meat and meat-free varieties are rather scrumptious.

Mala Kaffe

Unit 3, Harbour Arm Stone Pier, Margate, CT9 1AP

This Scandinavian cafe serves up perfect moments of Fika. It's the thoroughly wholesome Swedish ritual of grabbing a cup of coffee and cake and sharing some time-out with those around you. And what better way to experience this little break time than on the beachfront in Margate.

Alexandria Café

9 Market St, Margate CT9 1EU

Step inside Alexandria Café ran by husband and wife team Shereen Hassan and Mohamed Sherif for a cup of coffee or tea and tasty and authentic Egyptian cuisine by way of Cairo. There are also lots of tasty options for vegetarians and vegans, such as Falafel and Koshary.

Baker Street Cafe & Bar

47 Dumpton Park Dr, Ramsgate CT11 8AD

This eccentrically decorated Sherlock Holmes themed cafe and bar is the perfect spot for a cup of coffee or something a little stronger. Get cosy in the 'Sherlock Snug' while catching up with a friend, reading a book or studying/working. The cafe is also part of Petticoat Lane Emporium (Kent's largest vintage market), so anything you see in the space can actually be purchased.

The Funicular Coffeehouse

Viking bay beach, Harbour Street, Broadstairs CT10 1EU

Right on the beach, this trendy cafe serves up delicious pastries and quaffable coffee. The couple who own the cafe renovated the property previously a seafront shelter and opened their doors for the first time in 2018; since then, The Funicular Coffeehouse has become a local hotspot.

Goose on the Green

27 The Strand, Walmer, Deal CT14 7DX

Goose on the Green comes highly recommended as it won the Kent Life Food & Drink Awards Independent Café of the Year in 2018. Also, some customers claim it to be the best breakfast in Deal, so there really is no reason to stop by.

Café Mélange

16 Cannon St, Dover CT16 1BZ

Something of a new kid on the block, Café Mélange opened towards the end of 2020 and has been earning stellar reviews since. Drop-in for coffee and the tastiest treats from a full English to a flavoursome panini or a pizza.

Bobbies Bakehouse

Harbour, Folkestone CT20 1QH

This charming little cafe is housed inside a Signal box right on the harbour in Folkestone. Expect a vast choice of tasty homemade baked goods and a good cup of coffee, all with great seaside views.

Orchard Lane Coffee House

80 Sandgate High St, Sandgate, Folkestone CT20 3BX

This vegetarian and vegan cafe is a firm favourite in Folkestone. Customers rave about the freshly baked Kanelbullar (Swedish Buns) from freelance baker Bygga Bo, claiming that they are 'to die for' (high praise indeed), and due to popular demand, you can pre-order the tasty Swedish treats to guarantee that you'll get your hands on one.

