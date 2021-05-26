7 of the best cocktails bars in Cheshire

Published: 3:57 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 3:58 PM May 26, 2021

Do you like a refreshing mojito or a creamy espresso martini? No matter what your favourite tipple is, we’ve got a great selection of cocktail bars in the county. From twists on the classics to creative concoctions crafted with unusual ingredients, you’re sure to find something you love. Now that indoor dining is back again, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite cocktail bars in Cheshire.

Riddles, Altrincham

For those who feel like transporting back in time to the stylish 1920s, Riddles should be your go-to. The vintage style cocktail bar is located in the heart of Altrincham’s bustling market quarter and is uniquely styled in the 1920s prohibition era. The speakeasy bar’s resident bartenders are experts in preparing delicious cocktails – using only the finest ingredients. Their ever-changing seasonal menu is packed with a range of cocktails to suit every taste. If one doesn’t catch your eye, they are happy to make you a drink you’re sure to love. That's what we call service.

Riddles is a 1920's style bar - Credit: riddles.com

Dutch Courage, Sale

A newcomer to the town of Sale, Dutch Courage is a contemporary bar where each cocktail hints at a story. With neon lights, wooden tables and foliage, this trendy location wouldn’t look out of place in the city centre. Instead, those in the suburbs can enjoy a range of expertly made cocktails and the bartenders are happy to create your own.

Palm, Chester

One of Chester’s fashionable food and drink location – by day, Palm is a foodie’s paradise serving up sweet and savoury treats and by night creating eye-catching drinks. Pink is a running theme in this bar, making it the perfect spot for those girly get-togethers we’ve all got planned and you won’t resist taking a selfie by their flower wall. You’ll find classic cocktails, ones inspired by an American carnival and tipples that involve a bit of fizz. For a special treat, there’s a bottomless brunch every Sunday.

Palm is one of Chester’s fashionable food and drink locations - Credit: palmchester.com

Pink is a running theme in Palm - Credit: palmchester.com

Chime, Hartford

This neighbourhood restaurant and bar is perfectly located in the heart of Cheshire. Serving up a range of unique cocktails, you’ll also find an extensive list of wines and beers. Our favourite has to be The Cheshire Tart cocktail made up of rum, raspberry puree, vanilla syrup and a glitter berry mix –when in Cheshire, drink the Cheshire cocktail.

Bold Street House, Warrington

If a laid-back atmosphere is more what you’re after, then Bold Street House is the perfect space to savour your favourite drink whether that’s a glass of wine or a cocktail from the impressive cocktail menu. This stylish, independent bar is the perfect spot to enjoy a unique, decadent and ever-evolving menu of cocktails. The relaxed atmosphere makes it ideal for after-work drinks or a relaxed weekend outing.

Bold Street House curates a laid-back atmosphere - Credit: boldstreethouse.co.uk

Bold Street House have an impressive cocktail menu - Credit: boldstreethouse.co.uk

Kuckoo, Knutsford

Love a bit of rock n roll? Then Kuckoo is the cocktail bar for you. Founded in 2010 with the vision of sharing a passion for fabulous cocktails, incredible service and awesome music, the owners turned a dilapidated backstreet pub in Preston into a beautiful boutique bar and have so far extended into Chester and Knutsford. Music is the inspiration behind a lot of the cocktails made here – you’ll find a whole section of the menu dedicated to Jimi Hendrix. kuckoorocks.com

Inspired by rock 'n' roll, you'll find a range of music inspired cocktails - Credit: kuckoorocks.com

Dusk til Pawn, Manchester

One of Manchester’s hidden bars, Dusk til Pawn has the quirky façade of an old school pawn shop, but when you enter, you’ll find yourself in a prohibition-chic lounge. The dark and moody interior serves up a range of quirky cocktails – try the signature porn star martini with vanilla vodka and butterscotch schnapps with a free side of champagne sorbet. dusktilpawn.co.uk