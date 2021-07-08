The 12 best places to get coffee in Devon

Published: 1:20 PM July 8, 2021

For some, there is no other way to get through the morning than with a bitter dash of caffeine. For others, it's simply a pleasant ritual to begin the day right. On days where you don't have time to make your own, there are plenty of places to grab a to-go cup of your favourite latte, mocha, or expresso. In no particular order, we list the top 12 places in the county to grab a steaming cup o' Joe to brighten up your morning.

March Coffee

South Street, Exeter

With a stripped back menu to match its contemporary industrial design, you can really appreciate the complex flavours in the prudently poured Crankhouse espresso while chatting tasting notes with the barista. They make amazing donuts on sight which are well worth the visit.

Port Espresso

Middle Street, Brixham

The groove of a blues bassline is usually accompanied by the typical hissing, clinking and chinking of coffee production as well as ‘layers of caffeine-fuelled chatter’ at Brixham’s Port Espresso. Whether they’ve dropped by for a commuter caffeine fix, a get-together brunch or to frequent the badass bakery, there's fine coffee for all.

Kalipso Artisan Coffee

Fleet Street, Torquay

Alongside the classic espresso, filter and cold brew, interesting surprises on the drinks menu include sumptuous lavender and citrus cream coffees. Traditionalists need not be deterred by the quirky presentation as every single cup never skimps on quality.

The Exploding Bakery

Queens Street, Exeter

It’s worth catching an early train to Exeter to nab one of the city’s best people-watching spots outside Exploding Bakery. The communal benches next to Exeter Central station are a prime place to spy on city-slickers hotfooting it to the office, or students snaffling a slab of cake for breakfast.

The Mad Merchant Coffee House

New Street, Plymouth

Mum and daughter team – and avid arts lovers – Kay and Bekah are cultivating a cultural hub in the 16th century former merchant’s house, using inspiration fired by Extract’s Original Espresso. Guest beans from the Bristol roastery rotate every few months while fresh homemade cakes provide the ideal sweet accompaniment to your steaming hot cup.

Wild Thyme Café

Caen Field Shopping Centre, Braunton

Just five minutes’ drive from the famed longboard surf spot of Saunton beach, Wild Thyme is always packed out with smoothie-slurping, brunch-munching regulars on their way to catch some waves – or sandy and exhausted on their way home.

Charlie Friday's Coffee Shop

Queen Street Lynton

Mismatched tables, fresh flowers, fairy lights, comfy cushions, candles and a joyous lime green wash lend Charlie Fridays its fun and funky atmosphere. Add to that games, colouring books, guitars, knitting and DJ nights and it’s easy to see why regulars want to spend their downtime at this uplifting hangout.

The Hutong Café

Cremyll Street, Plymouth

After forging a caffeine-fuelled friendship with fellow Devonian, Roastworks, Hutong stocks a cracking array of single origins from the indie outfit for its filter system. Though it’s the bold and simple Truth blend that has rocketed in popularity, firmly cementing itself as the cafe’s staple espresso – the locals just can’t get enough of its punchy aroma.

The Boston Tea Party

Queen Street, Exeter

Boston’s Exeter branch may not look much from the outside but venture up the wooden staircase and you’ll find a bazaar of brew-fuelled chat and cake-scoffing catch ups. In 2018, they banned all single-use coffee cups which equates to more than 600 000 cups saved from landfill so far.

The Hairy Barista

High Street, Totnes

For those supping in store, seek out the hidden cave seating area and revel in a smooth, nutty house espresso pulled through the customised Conti machine, or opt for one of seven single origins brewed via cafetiere. Beans from London-based Mission are ground on demand as standard.

Moor at 13

Fore Street, Kingswear

Set right on the River Dart, Moor at 13 is your ideal choice to pick up a coffee with a homemade cake and enjoy the riverside views across to Dartmouth. Opening midway through 2018, the café has gained a popular reputation with locals who can always be assured of top quality hot drinks and a warm welcome from owner Lottie.

Meraki Coffee Co.

South Street, Woolacombe

After a long day on Woolacombe Beach it’ll be a welcome relief to take a step back from the beach-going crowds and enjoy a perfect cup of coffee. It’s also dog-friendly so you can head in land to warm up after taking your four-legged friend for a wander around this particularly beautiful part of North Devon.

