The 10 best places to get coffee in Somerset

Published: 9:12 AM July 7, 2021

For some, there is no other way to get through the morning than with a bitter dash of caffeine. For others, it's simply a pleasant ritual to begin the day right. On days where you don't have time to make your own, there are plenty of places to grab a to-go cup of your favourite latte, mocha, or expresso. In no particular order, we list the top ten places in the county to grab a steaming cup o' Joe to brighten up your morning.

1. Strangers with Coffee

St Cuthbert Street, Wells

Rated as one of the best places to get coffee in Wells, customers love the friendly atmosphere at Strangers. To go with your coffee, why not grab a snack. They have a variety of options including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free to pick from.

2. Art Tea Zen

Cheapside, Langport

Nestled in the heart of the Somerset Levels, this quirky café prides itself on homecooked food, great coffee, and a relaxed atmosphere to start your day the right way. They do a great Full English (with veggie alternatives) which you can enjoy whilst looking at their latest art installation.

3. Coffee Zero

High Street, Glastonbury

Visitors love Coffee Zero for their tasty cake and great prices. They're a close member of the community, organising charity events on occasion. They too have a great range of food available that's made on site including veggie and vegan options.

4. Hooga Coffee

High Street, Wincanton

Taking a leaf out of the Scandinavian way of life, Hooga is all about seasonal and fresh food, alongside a great cup of coffee. Why the name? It is the English version of the word Hygge which means a "feeling of belonging to the moment and to each other; celebrating the everyday". They strive to weave this mentality into their work and source their coffee from local suppliers, Martin Carwardine & Co.

5. Wookey Hub

High Street, Wookey, Wells

Our next shop is all about community and was started in 2016 as an alternative to chain coffee shops. It has since gone strength to strength, recently becoming plastic-free. They also run the village shop and organise youth groups and other events. Pick up some tasty seasonal treats after your coffee to enjoy at home.

6. The Shed

Goodland Gardens, Taunton

Enjoy a relax in the sun with friends over a coffee at this lovely venue. If you have no where to go after, why not treat yourself to a beer or cider too. We also have it on good authority that the bacon sandwiches are a must.

7. Eleos

Fore Street, Chard

Good coffee and great service are at the heart of Eleos and you'll never be disappointed on your visit. You can also pay it forward with their suspended coffee and food scheme whereby someone in need can get something to eat or drink should they need it.

8. Finca

High Street, Yeovil

With shops in Dorchester, Yeovil, Poundbury, and Weymouth, you know you're never far from Finca. They use their own blend of coffee and have a dedicated roastery where they roast only SCA 80+ coffees which are sure to hit the sweet (or bitter) spot whenever you need it. You can also buy their coffee online or in store to brew at home.

9. Colonna and Small's Speciality Coffee

Chapel Row, Bath

Whatever your preference, this coffee specialist will serve you a coffee to remember. They embrace the seasonality of coffee growing and therefore have a roast menu that is always changing.

10. Moat and Turret Cafe

Castle Street, Nunney

This is a family-run and independent café in the centre of Nunney that sources locally roasted coffee and sells amazing homemade cakes. As the name suggests, they are just a stones throw away from Nunney Castle which you can visit as part of a walk, working up an appetite before trying their tasty treats.

