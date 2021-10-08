12 of the best cosy pubs in the Cotswolds

Published: 4:14 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM October 8, 2021

Dark and chilly winter evenings are perfect for huddling in the corner of a country pub with friends, catching up over beer and supper. The Cotswolds have cosy pubs aplenty – here are some of our favourite places to go



• The Ebrington Arms



May Lane, Ebrington, Chipping Campden GL55 6NH



Located just a stone's throw from Chipping Campden, The Ebrington Arms is the award-winning, picture-perfect pub located in the village of Ebrington where thirst-quenching ciders, award-winning ales and tasty pub lunches are on the menu. Recline in a comfy armchair in front of the large open fire with a pint to hand before retreating to the restaurant for dinner.





• The Lion Inn



37 North Street, Winchcombe, Cheltenham GL54 5PS



A traditional pub with enviable contemporary interiors, The Lion Inn in Winchcombe is a charming spot to sink a few ales or enjoy a glass of full bodied red. Cosy up in front of the roaring fire while you peruse the menu bursting with delicious dishes - order some bar snacks to nibble on while you choose.





• The Wild Rabbit Inn



Church St, Kingham, Chipping Norton OX7 6YA



Expect stripped back Cotswold stone walls, roaring open fires and soft leather arm chairs when you come to Kingham’s Wild Rabbit Inn. There is plenty of tasty seasonal produce on the menu, with game featuring heavily during the colder months. Relax with a pint of Hooky while you soak up your rustic surroundings.





• The Village Pub



Barnsley GL7 5EF



Only a short stroll from the Barnsley House Hotel, The Village Pub is your quintessential countryside watering hole, complete with brick-work walls, stone flooring, open fires, cosy armchairs and a warm welcome. Enjoy a delicious dinner over a bottle of wine and while the evening away in the pub’s atmospheric setting.





• The Bathurst Arms



North Cerney, Cirencester GL7 7BZ



Nestled in the bucolic village of North Cerney, The Bathurst Arms is the ideal location to enjoy locally sourced food and hand-drawn ales in beautiful surroundings. After exploring the local area, or trying one of the pub’s recommended walks, enjoy a long lunch in the warm, relaxed pub.





• The Kings Head Inn



The Green, Bledington OX7 6XQ



One of our favourite countryside pubs for a roast dinner, The Kings Head Inn in Bledington is not just worth a visit on a Sunday but any day of the week! Positioned on a picturesque village green, surrounded by rolling Cotswold greenery, the inn is the perfect place to escape the cold and warm up next to the roaring fire, with a round of drinks and a bite to eat.





• The Royal Exchange



Gloucester Road, Hartpury, Gloucester GL19 3BW



While away a cold, dark evening, eating and drinking with friends and family at this Hartpury based pub. Owned by a local farming family, The Royal Exchange serves up delicious local produce - try a plate of homemade food, while warming your feet by the toasty log burner.





• Snowshill Arms



Snowshill, Broadway WR12 7JU



In the beautifully unspoilt village of Snowshill you’ll find the Snowshill Arms, a 15th century pub with charm and character in abundance. Following a visit to Snowshill Manor and Garden, or a walk in the village’s surrounding scenic countryside, rest up in front of the fire with a pint of ale to hand and something tasty to eat.





• The Fleece Inn



The Cross, Bretforton, Evesham WR11 7JE



Burrowed in the chocolate box village of Bretforton, The Fleece Inn is only a short while away from the rolling Cotswold Hills and is a quintessential country retreat. With delicious English staples on the menu, roaring fires and a setting steeped in history, it may come as no surprise that The Fleece Inn holds a number of awards.





• The Railway



New Street, Cheltenham GL50 3QL



It may be hidden away from Cheltenham’s busy town centre but for those fortunate to come across the Railway Inn will be glad they have! With intimate lighting, wooden flooring, plenty of cosy seating and roaring log fires, it’s a wonderful location to spend a damp and dreary evening. We recommend going along hungry - there are plenty of mouth-watering Thai barbecue dishes to try.





• The Lamb Inn



Great Rissington, Cheltenham GL54 2LN



After a day exploring the nearby splendour of Blenheim Palace or Bourton-on-the-Water, The Lamb Inn is the perfect cosy retreat to unwind with friends and family. This dog-friendly pub is warm, welcoming and full of charm and character. Curl up in front of the fire with man’s best friend at your feet and enjoy a bottle of wine or perhaps some of the local ale.





