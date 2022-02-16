6 perfect places for pizza in Derbyshire 

There are some great places to enjoy delicious, locally-sourced pizzas across Derbyshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In her fantastic blog, Lovely Local Indie, Derbyshire Life writer Molly Scott has gone in search of our county’s best pizzas – all local and all independent.

Here are just six of her recommendations for a fantastic dining experience – and utterly delicious food.

For the full list, visit Molly's Lovely Local Indie piece here.

The Farmhouse at Mackworth

This popular gastro pub on the outskirts of Derby serves up sourdough pizzas.

Authentically crispy bases, topped with a rich tomato sauce and marinated buffalo mozzarella and your range of toppings.

I also like how there’s the option to swap half of any pizza for house salad with a balsamic dressing for a lighter option.

White Hart, Duffield

The White Hart, Duffield - Credit: Ashley Franklin

I love this pretty gastro pub. Their hand stretched wood-fried sourdough pizzas are made using 00 flour, homemade tomato sauce and fior di latte mozzarella. The dough is proved for longer to ensure premium quality.

Bulls Head, Repton

The pizzas at the Bulls Head are seriously good. Dough is freshly made daily from the finest grade Italian flour, hand stretched and cooked to order in their wood fired oven. What’s not to love?

Tickled Trout, Barlow

Hand rolled and cooked fresh to order in their pizza oven, the sourdough pizzas at The Trout are some of the best around.

I adore the Pollo Piccante with marinated spicy chicken, red onion, garlic, chilli and goats cheese. There’s an ongoing 2 for £20 deal all day Monday to Thursday on selected pizzas. Gluten free pizzas are also available, although for a £3 supplement.

The Tickled Trout also do an insanely good small plates menu to compliment your pizza. I thoroughly recommend the arancini and truffle fries. Both are the best in Derbyshire (if not the world).

The Tickled Trout, Barlow - Credit: Chris Mapp

Lombardi’s, Chesterfield town centre

This bustling, family run Italian restaurant is a really popular option for traditional, authentic style pizza.

Lombardi’s pizzas are made from their signature pizza dough, made freshly in house daily from Neapolitan 00 flour.

Their pizzas are cooked in their traditional oven made from the volcanic clay of Mount Vesuvius. Vegan pizzas are also available – as well as a range of pizzas for the bambini!

The George in Hathersage

The George Hotel, Hathersage - Credit: Mike Smith

The George needs to be on this list for the sheer size of their pizzas. Wood fired and on sourdough base, I also liked the little tweaks on classics.

For instance my pepperoni pizza came with little pops of sweet peppadew peppers. Gluten free bases are available.

Throughout February and March you can get two of their delicious pizzas for just £15 every Monday night.

A reminder that you can read Molly’s musings on the best things to see and do each month in Derbyshire Life magazine.