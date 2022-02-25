In celebration of Shrove Tuesday on March 1, 2022, we bring you the top places to get your pancake fix in the cosmopolitan spa town of Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Picture perfect pancakes at The Wild Plum - Credit: The Wild Plum

The Wild Plum

This hidden gem, located just off Leeds Road, has been one of the town's go-to destinations for indulgent delights for years now, and one thing they excel at is pancakes. With three options on the menu, there's something to suit everyone. Will you choose the Classic Pancakes served with seasonal fresh fruit, chocolate mousse, maple syrup, fruit compote and trash granola? Opt for a plate of fluffy Breakfast Pancakes topped with Lishman's smoked streaky bacon, fried eggs, maple butter? Or go all out with the Banoffee Vegan Pancakes which are made up of cacao & banana pancakes, miso caramel, caramelised banana chips, chocolate popcorn, crushed banana chips and fudge yoghurt?

Where? The Wild Plum, 34-36 Hookstone Rd, Harrogate HG2 8BW

snootyfrox.co.uk/the-wild-plum





Hustle & Co

One of the town's favourite brunch spots is known for its ultra fluffy and delicious pancakes. Every day between 9 am and 12 pm you can enjoy a stack of yummy goodness as each pancake comes dairy-free and gluten-free, but we bet you can't tell the difference. The Classic Pancakes come in two options - 'the savoury' is served with smoked crispy streaky bacon, fried egg, house-made savoury granola & maple syrup; while 'the sweet' comes with freshly sliced banana, fresh berries, peanut butter caramel & maple syrup. We hear that Pancake Day is the perfect excuse to order both.

Where? Prince Albert Row, 71 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1ST

hustleandcocafe.co.uk





Pancake perfection at Farmhouse - Credit: Patrick West

Farmhouse

If you're looking for American-style stacked pancakes, then you've come to the right place. Served until 4 pm every day, these mighty pancakes are sure to get your taste buds tingling. Perfect for those who have a sweet tooth, choose between the Stacked Blueberry & Banana Pancakes or the Stacked Biscoff Pancakes with crushed lotus biscuits, lotus spread, chocolate sauce, whipped cream. We can guarantee you'll be going back for more.

Where? Westgate House, Station Parade, Harrogate HG1 1HQ

farmhouse.biz





Suzetta

King of the crepes, Suzetta is the place to go for the largest selection of sweet and savoury crepes in Harrogate. Freshly made in front of your very eyes, choose to sit in or take away and enjoy in a sunny spot on the Stray. With over 15 sweet crepe varieties and more than five savoury options, there's something here to suit every palate. If there's something in particular or peculiar you'd like as a topping, but can't see on the menu, just ask and they'll do their best to make it happen for you.

Where? 2B Albert St, Harrogate HG1 1JG

suzetta.co.uk