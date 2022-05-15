Pick up the freshest of eggs laid on the farm that day from Minskip Farm Shop - Credit: Nicky Rogerson

Yorkshire's unique egg restaurant has scooped a top award for it's brilliant breakfasts.

As the name suggests, Yolk, in Boroughbridge, is all about eggs - and is reckoned to be the world's first egg restaurant.

Hens scurry about the farm and their eggs are used in the restaurant, which has won the accolade of 'Breakfast of the Year' as well as Specialist Producer of the Year in the Flavours of Herriot Country awards among a line-up of passionate producers in Yorkshire.

So how do you like your eggs in a the morning ? At Yolk Kitchen you can go full 'Yolk-shire or opt for the likes of sweetcorn fritters with hen's eggs from their happy hens menu.

'The hero of our menu is the humble egg. Eggs laid each morning are taken straight to the Farm Kitchen, where our amazing chefs turn them into incredible unique dishes. Using vegetables grown in our market garden wherever possible, we like to keep things simple and delicious', says the Yolk team.

From craft bakeries to indulgent afternoon teas, the winners of the year’s Flavours of Herriot Country awards reveal a line-up of passionate producers in Yorkshire.

Afternoon Tea of the Year was awarded to Tea Time Café, Thirsk . Judges said, ' A warm welcome and a pot of tea awaits as soon as you enter this lovely cafe. Tasty sandwiches and savouries followed by pastries and scones, jam and cream all make for a very enjoyable visit and traditional afternoon tea.'

The food awards cover Richmondshire and Hambleton, shining a light on hospitality businesses who are bouncing back after tough times during the pandemic.

Finalists gathered at Solberge Hotel, Northallerton with BBC York’s Elly Fiorentini hosting the event. The event supports Herriot Hospice Homecare and James Herriot’s daughter, Rosie Page was there to add her support.

The roll call of winners Included:

Breakfast of the Year: Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge

Tea Room of the Year: High Paradise Farm, Boltby, Thirsk

Local Product of the Year: The Sawley Kitchen, Ripon

Specialist Retailer of the Year : Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge

Pub Food of the Year: The Staveley Arms, Ripon

Restaurant of the Year: Simonstone Hall, Hawes

Baked Product of the Year: Two Dales Bakery, Reeth

Customer Service Team of the Year: The Velveteen Rabbit Luncheon Club & Catering Ltd, Great Ayton

Locally Produced Beer of the Year : Bayonet Brewing, Northallerton

Young Professional Chef/Catering Student of the Year: Jessie-Jayne Drummond, The Buck Inn, Ripon

Reader’s Choice Award: Kiplin Hall

Special Recognition Award: Masons of Yorkshire















