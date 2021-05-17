10 of the best places to eat and drink on the Hampshire coast

Published: 5:05 PM May 17, 2021

A glorious sunset over West Hayling Beach on Hayling Island in Hampshire. The Inn on the Beach often gets views of the best sunsets on the island. - Credit: Derek Σωκράτης Finch / Flickr

These pubs, restaurants and cafes along the Hampshire coast offer sensational views and delicious food to be enjoyed in the summer sun.

It is recommended to check whether you need to pre-book a table at your eatery of choice before venturing out, as each venue may differ in its policy.

Barton-on-Sea

Marine Dr W, Barton on Sea, New Milton BH25 7QL

See for miles atop the cliffs of Barton-on-Sea and enjoy fuss-free British cuisine as you take in the coastal atmosphere. Dogs are also welcome at the restaurant so bring along your four-legged friend for a spot of dinner and a cliff-top walk at sunset afterwards.

5 Marine Dr E, Barton on Sea, New Milton BH25 7DT

Get your weekday mornings started the right way with a visit to Beachcomber Cafe, sit atop the cliffside and sip on a steaming cup of coffee as you take in the beautiful vista before you and tuck into a delicious breakfast. Don't forget to pop back at the weekend for a fabulous charcoal bbq.

Marine Drive, Barton on Sea, New Milton BH25 7DZ

At Pebble Beach, local and seasonal ingredients turn deceptively simple dishes into a gastronomical adventure for the tastebuds. Couple this with stunning coastal views and a relaxed vibe; this restaurant is the perfect evening out.

Milford-on-sea

Hurst Rd, Milford on Sea, Lymington SO41 0PY

Serving breakfast on the beach all day, indulgent sundaes and tasty burgers (both meat and meat-free options), it would be quite easy to spend the whole day taking in the view at and sampling all that Needles Eye Café has to offer.

Hurst Rd, Milford on Sea, Lymington SO41 0PY

This trendy seafront bar and restaurant offers a plethora of delicious dishes at breakfast, lunch and dinner. From American style pancakes or a vegan breakfast to a tasty crab salad with chunky chips or beer-battered fish and chips.

Church Hill, Milford on Sea, Lymington SO41 0QH

Not exactly on the coast, but less than 10 minutes from the beach, The Paddle on the Green is a sister cafe to the insanely popular The Paddle Cafe in Highcliffe, Dorset and has become rather popular with the Milford on Sea locals since opening last August. It boasts trendy decor and a millennial's dream menu that includes avocado toast, smoothies and rich coffee.

Park Ln, Milford on Sea, Lymington SO41 0PT

Enjoy stunning coastal views from inside this gorgeous victorian era property in a cosy panelled and stain-glass windowed lounge or outside in the expansive garden.

Portsmouth

Eastney Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0SP

The perfect spot to watch the waves lap up onto Eastney Beach with the Southsea pier in the distance on the right while you get your morning caffeine fix.

Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0SP

This ice cream parlour is for all the sweet tooths out there, offering tasty, creamy ice cream in tonnes of different flavours and the tastiest of waffles.

Hayling Island

97 Sea Front, Hayling Island PO11 0AS

Closer than close to the sea, this charming pub has the best sea views and often witnesses gloriously vivid sunsets. Inside, the decor is rustic cool, with barrels as tables, large windows and an aquarium populated by colourful fish.

Read more of the best Hampshire content:

7 ways to enjoy Hampshire's rivers

5 of the best pub walks in Hampshire

7 things you probably didn't know about Winchester