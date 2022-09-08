10 of the best pubs to visit in Brighton

Popular Brighton pub The King and Queen occupies this fantastic former farmhouse dating back to 1779 - Credit: Martin Pettitt / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The vibrant city of Brighton is packed full of great pubs, from historic establishments that have served generation after generation to brand new and exciting ventures.

Brighton Bierhaus

161 Edward St, Kemptown, Brighton BN2 0JB

Sample the best British craft beer and German and Belgian beers at the aptly named Brighton Bierhaus, which opened its doors in 2017.

The pub is situated along the Historic Brighton Brewery Trail and close to some of Brighton's biggest hotspots, so it makes for the perfect place to stop off for refreshments.

www.brightonbierhaus.pub





The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED

It would be hard to find a more vibrant pub exterior than The Prince Albert in Brighton or perhaps even the rest of the country, and what's more, there is a fabulous collage of famous faces gracing one of the walls, which also includes an iconic Bansky work!

Inside, you can expect a cosy family pub with a selection of great beers and friendly staff.

www.princealbertbrighton.co.uk





The Hole in The Wall

The Hole in The Wall, Queensbury Mews, Brighton BN1 2FE

The Hole in The Wall replaced The Queensbury Arms (which had replaced the original The Hole in the Wall!) last year when new owners revitalised the historic pub. Since its opening in June last year, The Hole in the Wall has become one of the best places in Brighton to get a pint. This, coupled with its friendly ambience, certainly will keep you coming back for more.

www.facebook.com/theholeinthewallbtn





The Actors

4 Prince's St, Kemptown, Brighton BN2 1RD

The Actors pub leans into the very fact that it used to be the Marlborough Pub and Theatre, and this can be seen inside through its quirky interiors and fun atmosphere.

The pub, in its previous incarnation, also has a legacy linked to the LGBTQIA+ community that stretches back to the 70s. This also has continued with The Actors, which proudly supports Pride and enforces a code of conduct that makes the cheerful pub a safe space for everyone.

www.actors.pub





The Hop Poles

13 Middle St, Brighton BN1 1AL

The Hop Poles might be slightly on the small size, but this doesn't stop it from being one of the city's best pubs, thanks to its incredible selection of beverages, moreish food and cool, quirky atmosphere. Plus, during the summer months, the terrace is quite the suntrap!

www.hoppoles.pub





The Foundry

13-14 Foundry St, Brighton BN1 4AT

Self-described as a 'proper back street boozer in the North Laines', The Foundry certainly is the place to be if you like trendy interiors, great drinks, fantastic events and a round or two of the classic Sussex pub game Toads.

www.foundrypub.co.uk





The Evening Star

55-56 Surrey St, Brighton BN1 3PB

The Evening Star is a venue with village pub sensibilities right in the heart of Brighton. There are plenty of beers and ciders to enjoy for a reasonable price, and the pub has a friendly, relaxed vibe which is always a winner.

www.eveningstarpub.co.uk





The Walrus

10 Ship St, Brighton BN1 1AD

The eclectic and cosy interior design really makes The Walrus stand out, and if the snug spaces don't enchant you, there is a cool hidden two-storey roof garden to discover in this fun Tardis-like pub.

The Walrus also has a great food and drink offering; there's a sophisticated menu serving up delectable dishes and plenty of beverages on offer.

www.thewalrusbrighton.com





The Basketmakers Arms

12 Gloucester Rd, Brighton BN1 4AD

The popular Basketmakers Arms has been under the leadership of cheerful landlord 'Blue' for over 30 years, making an establishment with a constant friendly and inviting presence. You can expect a menu brimming with traditional pub fare and a large variety of drinks on tap too.

www.basket-makers-brighton.co.uk





The King and Queen

13-17 Marlborough Pl, Brighton BN1 1UB

The King and Queen pub is housed in a gorgeous 18th-century former farmhouse, giving it an undeniable old-world charm. There's always good food and great drinks flowing, and you can count on this sports pub to have the best games on and an epic community atmosphere.

www.thekingandqueen.co.uk





