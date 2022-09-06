8 of the best pubs to visit in Rochester
The town of Rochester is packed full of great pubs, from historic establishments that have served generation after generation to brand new and exciting ventures.
Man of Kent Ale House
6 John St, Rochester ME1 1YN
If you are a beer aficionado, then the place to be is Man of Kent, just off the high street, because you will be spoilt for choice with all the Kentish, German and Belgian beers and ales on offer. There's also a great selection of ciders and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available too.
The Dead Pigeon
378 High Street The Old, High St, Rochester ME1 1DJ
The Dead Pigeon opened its doors in 2018 and has fast become a favourite hang out thanks to its array of over 100 local craft beers, epic burgers and friendly staff. It's also one of the best places to watch sports in town, and as an added bonus you can order your favourite food to go to too.
The Who'd Ha' Thought It
9 Baker St, Rochester ME1 3DN
The Who'd Ha Thought It is a quintessential English pub with cosy yet spacious interiors, an open fire and a friendly ambience. And if that wasn't enough, earlier this year, the pub was featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022 for the 8th year running.
Wolfe & Castle
44 High St, Rochester ME1 1LD
Occupying a charmingly wonky historic building, Wolfe & Castle is an exciting micro pub that opened its doors for the first time earlier this year. Already the owners, with their passion for beer and mission to create a proper community pub, have already won over the locals.
www.facebook.com/wolfe-and-castle
The Eagle Tavern
124 High St, Rochester ME1 1JT
This family and dog-friendly pub excel in serving great Kentish ales alongside scrumptious pub food. Come the evenings; you'll find the best live music around and a rollicking good pub quiz every week on Tuesday.
The George Vaults
35 High St, Rochester ME1 1LN
Named after a combination of the original establishment George Inn and the 14th Century vaulted crypt within the building, The George Vaults is one of Rochester's most popular hospitality locations.
The pub/restaurant and bar serve a wide range of beers, wines and cocktails alongside incredible food, so you can't go wrong here.
The Coopers Arms
10 St Margaret's St, Rochester ME1 1TL
Just off the high street, you can find The Coopers Arms, which is heralded as 'a proper English pub' or the 'nicest pub in Rochester' by customers. And it's easy to see why with its traditional feel and kind staff.
The Flippin' Frog
318 High St, Rochester ME1 1BT
The Flippin' Frog is re-opening its doors again this year after finding new owners who also happen to be behind another of our favourite Rochester pubs, The Dead Pigeon. The ongoing refurbishments are nearly finished, but that hasn't stopped locals from already enjoying the beer garden this past summer with great beer, fantastic food and fabulous live music.
www.facebook.com/TheFlippinFrog
