7 of the best seafood restaurants in Hampshire

Dine on fresh fish dishes at these outstanding seafood restaurants in Hampshire.





Loch Fyne Restaurant and Bar

Tuck into wonderful seafood dishes from oysters to plaice to salmon and every fish in between at the beautiful waterside setting in The Vulcan Building on Gunwharf Quays. There is also a beer garden outside with a fantastic view of the Spinnaker Tower.

Where: 2 Vulcan Buildings, Portsmouth PO1 3BF

More information: www.lochfyneseafoodandgrill.co.uk/portsmouth





The Hut

This laidback beach restaurant on the Isle of Wight has sublime views over the sea and makes you feel as if you've jetted off to a tropical location. The unique set-up of the hut means that glass walls can be opened up to create the ultimate alfresco experience. And if that wasn't enough, the menu dazzles with traditional seafood offerings that will make your taste buds sing.

Where: Colwell Bay, Isle of Wight, PO40 9NP

More information: www.thehutcolwell.co.uk





Captain's Mezze & Fish Bar

This restaurant in Andover offers traditional Turkish Mezze alongside tasty fish dishes, including charcoal grilled sea bass, salmon tava, prawn guvec and many more that will take you on an epic gastronomic voyage.

Where: 16a Bridge St, Andover SP10 1BE

More information: www.facebook.com/captainsmezze





The Haven Bar & Restaurant

With great views over the Lymington Yacht Haven and a menu that is packed with tantalising dishes such as Indonesian Fish Curry, Crayfish Linguine, Dressed Crab and many more, The Haven Bar has it all.

Where: King's Saltern Rd, Lymington SO41 3QD

More information: www.havenrestaurant.co.uk





Surfing Moo Moo

Started by two friends, a chef and a bartender who first met in Australia, Surfing Moo Moo is a laidback restaurant that serves up good honest food inspired by cuisines from all around the world. There's Oyster kimchi, Croatian black rice and seafood risotto and plenty more exciting dishes to explore.

Where: 16 High St, Lyndhurst SO43 7BD

More information: www.surfingmoomoo.com





Soleto Bistro

This Italian bistro offers decadent fish specials that change on a daily basis simply because all the fish is sourced locally and subject to availability. So this means everything that hits the plate is super fresh and tasty

Where: 11 Commercial Rd, Southampton SO15 1GF

More information: www.soleto.co.uk





Rick Stein

This trendy chain restaurant satisfies all kinds of seafood lovers, from the connoisseurs to those who just dip their toes in from time to time, with its range of delectable dishes.

Where: 8 High St, Winchester SO23 9JX

More information: www.rickstein.com/winchester





