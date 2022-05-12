Top 10 seafood restaurants in Norfolk

These are some of the best places in Norfolk for seafood, fresh from the sea.

The Norfolk coast is almost synonymous with seafood. Whether it's fish and chips on the seafront or crab in Cromer, there's nothing like knowing that your food is locally sourced and as fresh as it gets.

In no particular order, here are our top ten restaurants around the county where you can enjoy delicious seafood.

The Crab Shack

Brancaster Staithe

Starting off with an incredible hidden gem that you might easily miss. This takeout promises hearty portions for a more than fair price. The menu includes subs laden with crab or crayfish, plus pots of cockles or welks if you don’t fancy something too heavy. You can then take a stroll through the village or by the water as you chow down on your fishy goods.

Hot Rocks

Cromer

The first of our seafood restaurants in Cromer, and it’s a good one. Their website promises a unique dining experience and recent visitors rave about their delicious and large portions. We have to say, the seafood platter looks immense. If you don’t fancy seafood on your visit, they also serve delicious and juicy steaks

Bure River Cottage Restaurant

Horning

Nestled in the Norfolk Broads lies our next seafood delight. Owners Abbey and Nigel cannot wait to tantalise your taste buds with locally caught seafood from Norfolk and Suffolk. You may need to book in advance as the restaurant only seats 30 people, making for a romantic and intimate setting for a celebration.

Wells Crab House

Wells-next-the-sea

Service, location, and seafood – our next restaurant has it all. Another small restaurant with just 10 tables, once you’re seated you will be whisked away on a delicious journey. They even pull on their wellies to purchase the seafood right from the shore, still wet. This means the menu changes at least monthly but there are also always veggie and vegan options too.

The Shed

Gorleston-on-sea

Enjoy an exceptional meal right on the water looking out at the sea where your fish meal came from. The Shed is loved by visitors and locals alike thanks to its friendly staff, warm atmosphere, and exceptional food. A mix of veggie, meat and fish is served in a Greek style as tapas which is full of flavour and converting the area taste bud by taste bud.

Upstairs No 1 Cromer

Cromer

One of the most popular fish and chip shops in Norfolk is also one of the best places to get seafood. Whilst downstairs is a fast-paced chippie with huge portions and crisp batter, upstairs is a quieter restaurant with amazing views over the beach. Here you’ll find seasonal specials with amazing fresh seafood picked up from just down the road. Their seafood platter is legendary and will need ordering in advance, but well worth the wait.

Chico’s Restaurant

Great Yarmouth

A vibrant restaurant right next to Great Yarmouth pier, Chico’s offers great service and flavoursome food that will make your mouth water. Chico and his staff are on hand to ensure your visit is memorable, and we have it on good authority that the seafood platter is divine.

The Old Forge

Thursford

This B&B has been running for over 25 years, with a dedicated seafood restaurant that has hosted movie stars such as John Travolta in recent years. Owners Colin and Sarah are on hand to ensure your visit is just as star studded. Colin trained in France and now uses local ingredients to make his own dishes which are sure to wow.

Rocky Bottoms

West Runton

Previously an 1800s fire kiln, a local fishing family took on the project which eventually became Rocky Bottoms as we know and love today. From classic fish and chips to crispy fried cockles, the menu will always leave you wanting to come back to try a different dish.

The White Horse

Brancaster Staithe

Last but not least, we’re back in Brancaster Staithe at a beautiful inn with a gorgeous terrace for the summer. Produce is caught by the local fisherman before being cooked and served to you in the most delicious ways. The White Horse also has 15 stylish rooms if you wish to stay for longer.

