7 of the best seafood restaurants with beach views in Sussex

CrabShack

Serving up exciting seafood dishes right on the Worthing seafront, you can't get a more perfect dining spot than the CrabShack. The restaurant/beach bar is family-run and offers the freshest ingredients available, so the menu changes daily to reflect that day's catch.

Where: Crabshack, 2 Marine Parade, Cnr. of Warwick Road, Worthing BN11 3PN

More information: www.crabshackworthing.co.uk





Riddle and Finns: The Beach

To dine on a selection of the finest oysters while sipping on champagne with expansive views over the sea is an exquisite experience not to miss.

Experiment with a whole host of different toppings, from Pickled Cabbage & Ginger to Seaweed Butter or maybe indulge in caviar topping, which is perhaps the height of luxury.

Where: 65 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 1NA

More information: www.riddleandfinns.co.uk/restaurant-brighton-beach





The Lobster Pot

Laid back and unfussy, The Lobster Pot is the perfect spot for a chilled-out lunch or dinner on the seafront in Bognor Regis.

Where: Canning Rd, Bognor Regis PO22 7AF

More information: www.facebook.com/The-Lobster-Pot





The Belgian Cafe

Delicious seafood platters, more mussel options than you could ever imagine and tasty fish and chips.

Also, don't miss out on Mussel Night, which takes place every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, where you can sample as many types of mussel dishes as you want for £17.95 per person!

Where: 11-23 Grand Parade, Eastbourne BN21 3YN

More information: www.thebelgiancafe.co.uk





The Copper Clam

This trendy beachfront spot has great views over Brighton Beach and to West Pier, and to match this great setting, their menu boasts freshly caught lobster and their famous seafood platter that keeps diners coming back time and time again.

Where: Kings Road Arches, 143-144, Brighton BN1 2FN

More information: www.thecopperclam.com





Billy's on the Beach

Billy's on the Beach is popular with dog walkers, water sports enthusiasts and anyone looking for a relaxed meal by the sea.

Where: Bracklesham Ln, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester PO20 8JH

More information: www.billysonthebeach.co.uk





Rockwater

Head up to the roof terrace restaurant at Rockwater for colourful seafood sharing platters and delightful cocktails in a gorgeous open roof setting with views over the sea. Perfect for date night or a catch-up with friends on long balmy summer evenings.

Where: Western Esplanade, Hove BN3 4FA

More information: www.rockwater.uk/food-and-drink





