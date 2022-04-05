Hertfordshire's Best Sunday Roasts

Dining at the Fox and Hounds, Barley - Credit: Fox and Hounds, Barley

Sunday doesn't feel like Sunday without a roast. Let the chefs do the work and try our pick of the 10 best in Herts...

1. The Fox & Hounds, Hunsdon

A relaxed atmosphere, seasonal menu and friendly service in a pretty village make this lovely pub a perfect Sunday lunch spot.

The menu includes roast rib of Hereford beef or try local pheasant, wrapped in Parma ham. And don’t forget the tempting desserts such as stem ginger loaf, butterscotch sauce and creme fraiche.

James and Bianca Rix have run the pub (it's also their home) for 18 years and just received a Michelin Bib Gourmand for the 10th year.

Service: Sunday 10am-5pm

Address: High Street, Hunsdon, Ware SG12 8NH

Website: foxandhounds-hunsdon.co.uk





2. The Rose & Crown, Essendon

The picturesque village setting of Essendon adds to the appeal of The Rose & Crown pub, the half timbered former coaching inn built way back in 1756. The pub offers comforting pub classics and a well-honed traditional roast dinner to enjoy on a Sunday afternoon either in the pretty lawned garden or in the restaurant.

Order the juicy roast chicken breast served with homemade Irish stuffing and drowned in rich gravy, complemented with vegetables and roast potatoes.

Service: Sundays 12pm-9pm

Address: 22 High Rd, Essendon, Hatfield AL9 6HW

Website: roseandcrownessendon.co.uk

Alford Arms, Frithsden - Credit: Alford Arms

3. Alford Arms, Frithsden

This lovely pub has Ashridge Forest and Chiltern Hills on its doorstep so take your walking boots to work up an appetite.

Awarded Herts Dining Pub of the Year in The Good Pub Guide for the 12th time and run by the same couple for over 20 years, it really is an institution.

Making the best of seasonal local produce, alongside a varied menu there are always two options for Sunday roast, served with all the trimmings and best of all, unlimited gravy.

Service: Sundays 12pm-10.30pm

Address: Frithsden, Near Hemel Hempstead HP1 3DD

Website: alfordarms.co.uk

4. The Centurion, Hemel Hempstead

If the stunning views of the lake and 18th hole at The Centurion aren’t enough, the delicious three course Sunday lunch and impeccable service will be.

Chef Calvin Hill creates his menu using the finest seasonal ingredients, so relax and enjoy a long lunch with family and friends.

Try the 28-day aged roasted Hertfordshire beef sirloin or slow roast pork belly. But do leave room for the vanilla panna cotta with wild berries.

Service: Sundays 12pm-4pm

Address: Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead HP3 8LA

Website: centurionclub.co.uk

Kite at The Red Hart, Hitchin - Credit: Kite at The Red Hart

5. Kite at The Red Hart, Hitchin

This family-run pub in the historic heart of Hitchin aims to create great memories through great food and drink. Head chef Olly Varney is dedicated to his craft, and nails perhaps the best perfect roast potato in the county.

Dishes including roasted pork loin with apple sauce, truffled cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes, glazed carrots, cavolo nero, fine beans and Guinness and red wine gravy.

Service: Sunday 12pm-6pm

Address: 28-29 Bucklersbury, Hitchin SG5 1BG

Website: kiteredhart.co.uk

6. Fox & Hounds, Barley

This award-winning 350-year-old pub run by local childhood friends Robin and Colin, was given a £1m refurbishment in 2018. Slow cooked lamb shoulder with mint sauce or butternut squash with Portobello mushrooms and sage is served up with sumptuous sides including Yorkshire puds.

Chef Brett Barnes celebrates British produce, using nearby producers including The Rare Breed Meat Company. It deservedly gets a mention in the Michelin Guide.

Service: Sundays 12pm-6.30pm

Address: High Street, Barley, Royston SG8 8HY

Website: foxandhoundsbarley.com

7.George IV, Great Amwell

A country pub in the picturesque village of Great Amwell, near Ware, take a walk beside the river Lea before enjoying a Sunday roast.

Owner and head chef Oliver D’Arcy uses fresh season produce to prepare 'modern, innovative British cuisine that incorporates influences from around the world'.

Sunday options include sirloin of beef, leg of lamb or pork rack, served with seasonal vegetables, roasties and Yorkshire puddings.

Service: 12pm-6pm

Address: Cautherly Lane, Great Amwell, Ware SG12 9SW

Website: georgeivpub.co.uk

8. Golden Fleece, Braughing

This 17th century award-winning family-run pub retains its old-world charm. Sit in the cosy bar or the restaurant and enjoy a traditional roast including sirloin beef or pork loin or try the equally delicious nut roast, all served with seasonal veg and Yorkshire puds.

Lovely chef Jess Tatlow serves modern European food with a passion and is happy to cater for dietary requirements.

Service: Sundays 12pm-8pm

Address: 20 Green End, Braughing SG11 2PG

Website: goldenfleecebraughing.co.uk

Bricklayers Arms, Flaunden - Credit: Bricklayers Arms

9. Bricklayers Arms, Flaunden

Escape, unwind and indulge at this much-lauded and beautiful country pub. Head chef Miroslav Shelling has won multiple awards for his imaginative cooking and his Sunday menu includes roast leg of British lamb with tarragon jus or try duck leg confit with apricot jus - all accompanied with the tradition trimmings you would expect.

Service: Sundays 8am-10pm

Address: Hogpits Bottom, Flaunden HP3 0PH

Website: bricklayersarms.com

10. The Tilbury, Datchworth

Run by brothers Tom and James Bainbridge, this award-winning quintessential village pub is continually full of happy diners. Chef Tom cooks up both pub favourites and inventive dishes - the truffled duck egg or the chicken scrumpet on the starters list are not to be missed.

Roasts include pork ribeye and roast beef with the trimmings, or go different with the wild mushroom ragu with truffle and ricotta orzo pasta.

Service: Sunday 12pm-4pm

Address: Watton Road, Datchworth SG3 6TB

Website: thetilbury.co.uk

11. Maltons, Ware

A favourite of food writers Richard Cawthorne and Tina Richardson in this magazine, Maltons is a smart gastropub in an historic building - they've managed to make it cosy and classy - in Ware that prides itself on serving beautifully presented dishes with locally-sourced ingredients.

On Sunday, there's sirloin steak, roast Suffolk pork belly or cheddar and chard tart, all served with seasonal veg and seasoned roasties, Yorkshire pud and gravy. Try the hot bloody Mary soup to start.

Service: Sundays 12pm-7.30pm

Address: Cambridge Road, Ware, SG12 0ST

Website: maltonsrestaurant.co.uk