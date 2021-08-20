The 5 tastiest places for bottomless brunch in Cornwall

Published: 12:21 PM August 20, 2021

Cornwall is home to some great restaurants and eateries that offer bottomless brunches, where the food and drinks are both plentiful and delicious.

Every once in a while, it's great to treat yourself to a breakfast out. Meeting up with old friends, a casual date, or a birthday celebration are all enhanced by a trip to a restaurant for breakfast and bubbles. We've found all the great places to visit for a bottomless across Cornwall for you to enjoy anytime of the year.

Please continue to follow guidelines and social distancing restrictions where applicable. We recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment.

Cabana Restaurant, Truro

Price: £25pp

When: Monday to Saturday, 9am - 1pm. 90 minute limit.

This popular Mexican restaurant will never disappoint with plenty of brunch dishes with tons of flavour. The bottomless brunch is a great value for money activity with a three course meal included as well as unlimited prosecco, guava bellinis, and mimosas. Start with a sharing platter, then choose from a great menu of breakfast items, and finish with with a pineapple carpaccio or churros.

Slug and Lettuce, Newquay

Price: From £28pp

When: Everyday till 12pm. 2 hour limit

As well as a classic brunch with bubbles, visitors to Slug and Lettuce can also enjoy Bloody Marys or Mimosas with any breakfast item for just £3.45. They also have a great festive menu towards Christmas which is well worth a visit with some amazing seasonal dishes to try.

The Alverton, Truro

Price: £25pp

When: Monday to Friday, 11am -12pm. Saturday, 11am - 3pm. 2 hour limit.

What's better than bottomless brunch? Bottomless brunch with unlimited gin. Try a range of in-house infused gins from The Alverton, along with a range of delicious breakfast dishes from the Garden Grill to the St Ewe free range eggs on toast. This is a relaxed morning you won't want to miss.

The Greenbank Hotel, Falmouth

Price: £25pp

When: Monday to Saturday, 11am - 2pm. 2 hour limit.

Another gin-based bottomless brunch next from the Greenbank in Falmouth. Enjoy a tasty dish from either the sweet or savoury menu along with regular top ups of their own infused gins. The drink menu changes almost daily so you'll never get the same gin twice. If you're the designated driver for your party, have no fear. They also have a huge number of delicious sounding mocktails for only £15pp.

Little Acre Kitchen, St Ives

Price: Varies

When: Limited dates

Our last option is a rare affair and you'll want to keep an eye on their social media to avoid missing out. Every so often, Little Acre put on an extravagant brunch with unlimited prosecco. The menu is limited to ensure they are only of the highest quality and is a special treat.