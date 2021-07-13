Bottomless Brunches: The best 8 places in Somerset
Somerset is home to some great restaurants and eateries that offer bottomless brunches, where the food and drinks are both plentiful and delicious.
Every once in a while, it's great to treat yourself to a breakfast out. Meeting up with old friends, a casual date, or a birthday celebration are all enhanced by a trip to a restaurant for breakfast and bubbles. We've found all the great places to visit for a bottomless brunch across Somerset.
Bath
Aqua Restaurant, Walcot Street
Price: Bottomless Brunch £35pp, Virgin Bottomless Brunch £26pp
When: Every Saturday, 9:30am - 2pm. 2 hour limit.
Enjoy a two course meal including a full-English option and pancakes with free flowing fizz, bloody Mary, half Grolsch, or Bellini's. The Virgin option is exactly the same but with non-alcoholic alternatives.
The Botanist, Milsom Place
Price: Build-Your-Own-Brunch Brunch £15pp, add bottomless drinks for £15pp
When: Daily from 10am. 90 minute limit.
Build your own amazing brunch board that includes five different sections plus a homemade drink. Add unlimited alcohol to make this a delicious bottomless brunch.
All Bar One, High Street
Price: £25pp
When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 - 2pm
Enjoy one of the many dishes off the brunch menu from a Full-English to a Protein Egg Pot, all with unlimited Prosecco, Ciroc Bloody Marys, or Mimosas
Las Iguanas, Seven Dials
Price: Bottomless £29.95pp, Bottomless Cocktails £34.95pp
When: Everyday from 11am, Bottomless Cocktails Thursdays - Saturdays. 90 minute limit.
Enjoy some incredible Mexican, Brazilian, and Latin American food at this great bar and restaurant and wash it all down with vibrant cocktail on tap.
Browns, Old Police Station
Price: Unlimited Prosecco, Bloody Marys or Bellinis £35, Unlimited Moët and Chandon Impérial Champagne £55
When: Friday - Sunday, until 5pm. 90 minute limit
This is a real treat where you can upgrade to sip champagne with the best of them. So relax back and choose from a simple but high quality menu of brunch favourites.
Yeovil
Kazbar, South Western Terrace
Price: £25.95pp
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 2pm. 2 hour limit.
Choose a main and get unlimited prosecco refills, they have all your favourite brunch treats as well as more unusual options such as Smoked Salmon Flatbreads and Bacon & Egg Gua Bao Buns
Taunton
Pitcher & Piano, Corporation Street
Price: £28pp
When: Everyday, 12 - 4pm. 2 hour limit.
Enjoy glasses of prosecco, bellinis, mimosas, aperol spritz, or Amstel with your generous helping of brunch. Add a side for £3 or a stack of pancakes for £5.
Weston-Super-Mare
Olea Lounge, South Parade
Price: £34.95
When: Sunday. 2 hour limit.
Enjoy three tapas options, a desert, and bottomless prosecco, pornstar martinis, Santorini sunrises, or non-alcoholic watermelon coolers. There's plenty of hot and cold options, as well as sides you can add as extras.