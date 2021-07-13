Bottomless Brunches: The best 8 places in Somerset

Published: 3:14 PM July 13, 2021

A bottomless brunch is a great treat out once in a while - Credit: Helena Lopes, Pexels

Somerset is home to some great restaurants and eateries that offer bottomless brunches, where the food and drinks are both plentiful and delicious.

Every once in a while, it's great to treat yourself to a breakfast out. Meeting up with old friends, a casual date, or a birthday celebration are all enhanced by a trip to a restaurant for breakfast and bubbles. We've found all the great places to visit for a bottomless brunch across Somerset.

Bath

Aqua Restaurant, Walcot Street

Price: Bottomless Brunch £35pp, Virgin Bottomless Brunch £26pp

When: Every Saturday, 9:30am - 2pm. 2 hour limit.

Enjoy a two course meal including a full-English option and pancakes with free flowing fizz, bloody Mary, half Grolsch, or Bellini's. The Virgin option is exactly the same but with non-alcoholic alternatives.

Book now

The Botanist, Milsom Place

Price: Build-Your-Own-Brunch Brunch £15pp, add bottomless drinks for £15pp

When: Daily from 10am. 90 minute limit.

Build your own amazing brunch board that includes five different sections plus a homemade drink. Add unlimited alcohol to make this a delicious bottomless brunch.

Book now

All Bar One, High Street

Price: £25pp

When: Saturday and Sunday, 12 - 2pm

Enjoy one of the many dishes off the brunch menu from a Full-English to a Protein Egg Pot, all with unlimited Prosecco, Ciroc Bloody Marys, or Mimosas

Book now

Las Iguanas, Seven Dials

Price: Bottomless £29.95pp, Bottomless Cocktails £34.95pp

When: Everyday from 11am, Bottomless Cocktails Thursdays - Saturdays. 90 minute limit.

Enjoy some incredible Mexican, Brazilian, and Latin American food at this great bar and restaurant and wash it all down with vibrant cocktail on tap.

Book now

Browns, Old Police Station

Price: Unlimited Prosecco, Bloody Marys or Bellinis £35, Unlimited Moët and Chandon Impérial Champagne £55

When: Friday - Sunday, until 5pm. 90 minute limit

This is a real treat where you can upgrade to sip champagne with the best of them. So relax back and choose from a simple but high quality menu of brunch favourites.

Book now

Yeovil

Kazbar, South Western Terrace

Price: £25.95pp

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 2pm. 2 hour limit.

Choose a main and get unlimited prosecco refills, they have all your favourite brunch treats as well as more unusual options such as Smoked Salmon Flatbreads and Bacon & Egg Gua Bao Buns

Book now

Taunton

Pitcher & Piano, Corporation Street

Price: £28pp

When: Everyday, 12 - 4pm. 2 hour limit.

Enjoy glasses of prosecco, bellinis, mimosas, aperol spritz, or Amstel with your generous helping of brunch. Add a side for £3 or a stack of pancakes for £5.

Book now

Weston-Super-Mare

Olea Lounge, South Parade

Price: £34.95

When: Sunday. 2 hour limit.

Enjoy three tapas options, a desert, and bottomless prosecco, pornstar martinis, Santorini sunrises, or non-alcoholic watermelon coolers. There's plenty of hot and cold options, as well as sides you can add as extras.

Book now