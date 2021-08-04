6 tasty bottomless brunches to try in Bournemouth

Published: 5:15 PM August 4, 2021

Dorset is home to some great restaurants and eateries that offer bottomless brunches, where the food and drinks are both plentiful and delicious.

Every once in a while, it's great to treat yourself to a breakfast out. Meeting up with old friends, a casual date, or a birthday celebration are all enhanced by a trip to a restaurant for breakfast and bubbles. We've found all the great places to visit for a bottomless brunch in the town of Bournemouth for you to enjoy anytime of the year.

Please continue to follow guidelines and social distancing restrictions where applicable. We recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment.

Aruba, Pier Approach

Price: £39.99pp

When: Every Saturday, 12 - 5pm. 60 minute limit.

Enjoy a hip and unusual 90s and 00s themed bottomless brunch by the beach at Aruba. Enjoy a set two course meal with unlimited cocktails where vegan and vegetarian options are available.

La Picolla Italia, Holdenhurst Road

Price: £25pp

When: Every Saturday, 12 - 5pm. 90 minute limit.

Our next brunch is not to be missed as not only is there unlimited prosecco, but food too. Choose from a number of delicious Italian small plates with top ups on hand when you finish.

The Inferno, Holdenhurst Road

Price: £20pp

When: Every day until 2pm. 90 minute limit.

Just down the road from our last venue is a fantastic bar with plenty of vegan options too. Choose from a number of breakfast plates or chicken wings and wash it down with Prosecco, Carling, Coors Light, Magners, Thatchers, or soft drinks.

Revolution, Old Christchurch Road

Price: £20pp

When: Thursday - Sunday, 11am – 4pm. 90 minute limit.

Enjoy a big plate of brunch with regular top ups of Aperol spritz, Ketel vodka tonic, Amstel Prosecco, or Bloody Mary at everyone's favourite chain of bars. For £10 extra, you can upgrade to unlimited Pornstar Martinis too.

Slug & Lettuce, Bourne Avenue

Price: £28pp

When: Every day, 10am - 6pm. 2 hour limit.

Enjoy an incredible range of brunch foods, or upgrade to mains like steak sandwiches or burgers for just £3. Finish it all off with unlimited Prosecco, Mimosas, Aperol Spritz, Bloody Marys, and many more.

Turtle Bay, Madeira Road

Price: £28.50pp

When: Every day, 10am - 3pm (5pm on Sundays). 2 hour limit.

With upgrades available for just £3.80, anything on the menu can be enjoyed for your bottomless brunch at Turtle Bay in Bournemouth. They will perfectly accompany your unlimited drink choice from cocktails and mocktails to Red Stripe or bellinis and prosecco.