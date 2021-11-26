Magazines Subscribe Black Friday Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Yorkshire's best boutique hotels named

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 4:11 PM November 26, 2021
'The hotel is beautiful and surrounded by 37 acres of pristine, landscaped grounds.' Picture: Grantley Hall

Three Yorkshire boutique hotel were named among the best in the country in national awards at a ceremony in York yesterday.

Grantley Hall, Ripon, was named second  in the Top 50 Boutique Hotels Awards, held at The Star Inn the City, owned by chef Andrew Pern, who tragically had seen its sister restaurant, The Star at Harome, destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Thursday. 

He was due to be at the event and guests and organisers took time to send their thoughts and good wishes to Andrew and his team.

Al fresco at Yorebridge House

The inaugural awards, sponsored by Taylors of Harrogate, recognise outstanding luxury staycation accommodation and the team at Yorebridge House in Bainbridge, Wensleydale, won the service accolade as well as being places ninth in the top 50.

Outdoor dining at MIddleton Lodge 

Yorkshire's third entry was Middleton Lodge near Richmond, which was placed at 27 in the top 50.

