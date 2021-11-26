'The hotel is beautiful and surrounded by 37 acres of pristine, landscaped grounds.' Picture: Grantley Hall - Credit: Archant

Three Yorkshire boutique hotel were named among the best in the country in national awards at a ceremony in York yesterday.

Grantley Hall, Ripon, was named second in the Top 50 Boutique Hotels Awards, held at The Star Inn the City, owned by chef Andrew Pern, who tragically had seen its sister restaurant, The Star at Harome, destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Thursday.

He was due to be at the event and guests and organisers took time to send their thoughts and good wishes to Andrew and his team.

The inaugural awards, sponsored by Taylors of Harrogate, recognise outstanding luxury staycation accommodation and the team at Yorebridge House in Bainbridge, Wensleydale, won the service accolade as well as being places ninth in the top 50.

Yorkshire's third entry was Middleton Lodge near Richmond, which was placed at 27 in the top 50.

