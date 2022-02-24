9 top breakfast and brunch spots to try in Essex
Brunching with friends or just a simple sarnie on the way to work, here are nine breakfast and brunch spots in Essex you should try...
1. Stop the World Café, Leigh-on-Sea
Tucked away on the sunny side of The Broadway in Leigh-on-Sea is the Stop the World Café.
A café that celebrates its uniqueness, its aim is to produce the finest food from the freshest ingredients possible.
As the name would suggest, it’s the perfect place to sit back, relax and escape the stress of your day. The breakfast menu is extensive and separated into four categories: ‘healthy’, ‘hearty’, ‘veggie’ and ‘heavenly’ featuring breakfast smoothies, English breakfasts, egg on toast and pancakes with maple syrup.
For those with a bigger appetite they also offer all day options such as bubble and squeak, eggs Benedict and Croque Monsieur/Madame.
Address: 113 Broadway, Leigh-on-Sea SS9 1PG
Website: stoptheworldcafe.com
2. The Little Book Café, Halstead
The Little Book Café can be found in a charming 17th Century cottage in the beautiful market town of Halstead.
It’s a wonderful place to wake up with a cup of coffee over one of the many books in their collection (which you are free to browse, borrow or even buy).
Food is very important at the Little Book and they strive to provide the greatest quality ingredients from local bakers and butchers guaranteeing you one of the best breakfasts in the area.
Their brunch menu caters to all tastes with savoury or sweet pancakes, French toast, poached or scrambled eggs, beans on toast and scrumptious cooked breakfasts for meat eaters and vegetarians alike.
Address: 13-15 Hedingham Road, Halstead CO9 2DA
Website: littlebookcafe.co.uk
3. The Red Dog Café, Colchester
The Red Dog Café in Colchester – named after the popular 2011 Australian film of the same name – aims to bring together its local community over the love of good food.
Set in what were once the Prince of Wales Public House and the Inworth Barn, the café is the perfect combination of British historical charm and the owner’s quirky Australian decor.
The café boats a mouth-watering all-day breakfast menu with full English cooked breakfast, steak ‘n’ eggs, French toast, granola, and baguettes.
We recommend the gypsy eggs, a huge slice of crusty bread with chorizo, Parma ham, tomato sauce and baked hen’s eggs.
Address: Kelvedon Road, Inworth, Colchester CO5 9SP
Website: thereddog.co.uk
4. Golden Fleece, Brentwood
All-day dining restaurant The Golden Fleece can fix you up for any meal of the day. You're bound to find something to hit the spot on the extensive breakfast menu, which offers cooked breakfasts, pancakes and waffles as well as lighter, quick breakfast options too.
If you're nursing a hangover, there's meaty and non-meaty fry ups to tuck into with all the classic components - eggs, hash browns, sausages, beans and mushrooms.
Brunch options also include sweet and savoury stacks of pancakes, brunch fishcakes and morning favourites like eggs benedict.
There's plenty of breakfast sarnies for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans should you want something with heft on the go.
Unlimited toast and preserves come with all the breakfasts and you can make your coffee or tea bottomless for just 99p.
Address: 101 London Road, Brentwood, CM14 4NP
Website: harvester.co.uk
5. Acanteen, Chelmsford
Acanteen in Chelmsford is a family run restaurant that was born out of a passion for food.
With a relaxing atmosphere that welcomes all day dining and drinking, it’s the perfect spot for late breakfast or brunch with friends.
They strive to source all of their products ethically and sustainably and their in house chefs prepare everything from scratch, by hand.
The all-day breakfast/brunch menu caters to all dietary needs with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available. Tuck into a huge fried breakfast with all of your favourites, keep it simple with egg on toast, or indulge a sweet tooth with a pancake stack.
If you’re in the mood for something different, the cafe offers a bottomless brunch every day of the week.
6. The Linden, Stansted
An elegantly styled 19th century boutique hotel, The Linden serves up breakfast for hotel guests, as well as for hungry folk off the street.
The concise menu offers breakfast favourites, from a full English breakfast (vegetarian option available) to the classic trifecta of eggs Benedict, royal and Florentine.
You can also have Belgian waffles, with either a mixed berry compote or smoked bacon and maple syrup on top
Breakfast is available from 7am to 9.30am Monday to Friday, and between 8am to 10.30am on the weekend. Walk-ins welcome.
Address: 1-3 Silver Street, Stansted CM24 8HA
Website: thelinden.co.uk
7. The Anchor, Hullbridge
Overlooking the River Crouch, The Anchor is a bucolic destination nestled amongst undulating hillside and the river's flowing waters. It's also a great place for a spot of bottomless brunch (£30pp).
Available everyday of the week, tuck into classic and not-so-classic brunch fare in your country surround.
Dishes include eggy options such as eggs Benedict and royale, as well as poached eggs with avocado and your choice of smoked salmon or bacon.
There's also sweet potato, avocado and ricotta hash or sweet potato and chorizo has for something a little bit different and hungry vegans can go for a beetroot falafel dish with beans, portobello mushroom, pesto and avocado on toast.
Wash it down with bottomless prosecco, mimosas, beavertown gamma ray or coffee.
Address: Ferry Rd, Hullbridge, Hockley SS5 6ND
Website: theanchorhullbridge.co.uk
8. The Art Café, Mersea Island
The Art Café on Mersea Island combines great coffee with some of the best original artwork around.
Located just a stones throw from the beach the views from the terrace are simply wonderful particularly when the sun is shining on a summer’s day.
Serving high quality coffees and freshly prepared food, The Art Café has been running for over ten years, so it’s clearly been doing something right.
Tuck into a hearty full English breakfast or crispy bubble and squeak while savouring the smell of freshly roasted coffee.
For something a bit different perhaps try the drop-scones with bacon and maple syrup, or porridge and croissants with your choice of local preserves.
Address: 2 Coast Road, West Mersea CO5 8QE
Website: islandartcafe.com
9. Mrs Salisbury's Famous Tea Rooms, Maldon
Set in the old home of grocer Edward Bright - the fat man of Maldon - these tea rooms have bundles of retro vintage charm.
For breakfast, there are several versions of a full English to get stuck into, including a vegan option, and a smaller full English portion for those not wanting to risk a food coma.
Along with a range of egg dishes, diners can also choose porridge or a stack of pancakes for their morning meal.
You can even order a breakfast cocktail such as a passionfruit Bellini, espresso martini or a Chambord royale, to round the meal off.
Address: 63 High St, Brights Path, Maldon CM9 5EP
Website: mrssalisburys.co.uk