Brunching with friends or just a simple sarnie on the way to work, here are nine breakfast and brunch spots in Essex you should try...

1. Stop the World Café, Leigh-on-Sea

Tucked away on the sunny side of The Broadway in Leigh-on-Sea is the Stop the World Café.

A café that celebrates its uniqueness, its aim is to produce the finest food from the freshest ingredients possible.

As the name would suggest, it’s the perfect place to sit back, relax and escape the stress of your day. The breakfast menu is extensive and separated into four categories: ‘healthy’, ‘hearty’, ‘veggie’ and ‘heavenly’ featuring breakfast smoothies, English breakfasts, egg on toast and pancakes with maple syrup.

For those with a bigger appetite they also offer all day options such as bubble and squeak, eggs Benedict and Croque Monsieur/Madame.

Address: 113 Broadway, Leigh-on-Sea SS9 1PG

Website: stoptheworldcafe.com

2. The Little Book Café, Halstead

The Little Book Café can be found in a charming 17th Century cottage in the beautiful market town of Halstead.

It’s a wonderful place to wake up with a cup of coffee over one of the many books in their collection (which you are free to browse, borrow or even buy).

Food is very important at the Little Book and they strive to provide the greatest quality ingredients from local bakers and butchers guaranteeing you one of the best breakfasts in the area.

Their brunch menu caters to all tastes with savoury or sweet pancakes, French toast, poached or scrambled eggs, beans on toast and scrumptious cooked breakfasts for meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

Address: 13-15 Hedingham Road, Halstead CO9 2DA

Website: littlebookcafe.co.uk

3. The Red Dog Café, Colchester

The Red Dog Café in Colchester – named after the popular 2011 Australian film of the same name – aims to bring together its local community over the love of good food.

Set in what were once the Prince of Wales Public House and the Inworth Barn, the café is the perfect combination of British historical charm and the owner’s quirky Australian decor.

The café boats a mouth-watering all-day breakfast menu with full English cooked breakfast, steak ‘n’ eggs, French toast, granola, and baguettes.

We recommend the gypsy eggs, a huge slice of crusty bread with chorizo, Parma ham, tomato sauce and baked hen’s eggs.

Address: Kelvedon Road, Inworth, Colchester CO5 9SP

Website: thereddog.co.uk

4. Golden Fleece, Brentwood

All-day dining restaurant The Golden Fleece can fix you up for any meal of the day. You're bound to find something to hit the spot on the extensive breakfast menu, which offers cooked breakfasts, pancakes and waffles as well as lighter, quick breakfast options too.

If you're nursing a hangover, there's meaty and non-meaty fry ups to tuck into with all the classic components - eggs, hash browns, sausages, beans and mushrooms.

Brunch options also include sweet and savoury stacks of pancakes, brunch fishcakes and morning favourites like eggs benedict.

There's plenty of breakfast sarnies for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans should you want something with heft on the go.

Unlimited toast and preserves come with all the breakfasts and you can make your coffee or tea bottomless for just 99p.

Address: 101 London Road, Brentwood, CM14 4NP

Website: harvester.co.uk

5. Acanteen, Chelmsford

Acanteen in Chelmsford is a family run restaurant that was born out of a passion for food.

With a relaxing atmosphere that welcomes all day dining and drinking, it’s the perfect spot for late breakfast or brunch with friends.

They strive to source all of their products ethically and sustainably and their in house chefs prepare everything from scratch, by hand.

The all-day breakfast/brunch menu caters to all dietary needs with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available. Tuck into a huge fried breakfast with all of your favourites, keep it simple with egg on toast, or indulge a sweet tooth with a pancake stack.

If you’re in the mood for something different, the cafe offers a bottomless brunch every day of the week.

6. The Linden, Stansted

An elegantly styled 19th century boutique hotel, The Linden serves up breakfast for hotel guests, as well as for hungry folk off the street.

The concise menu offers breakfast favourites, from a full English breakfast (vegetarian option available) to the classic trifecta of eggs Benedict, royal and Florentine.

You can also have Belgian waffles, with either a mixed berry compote or smoked bacon and maple syrup on top

Breakfast is available from 7am to 9.30am Monday to Friday, and between 8am to 10.30am on the weekend. Walk-ins welcome.

Address: 1-3 Silver Street, Stansted CM24 8HA

Website: thelinden.co.uk

7. The Anchor, Hullbridge

Overlooking the River Crouch, The Anchor is a bucolic destination nestled amongst undulating hillside and the river's flowing waters. It's also a great place for a spot of bottomless brunch (£30pp).

Available everyday of the week, tuck into classic and not-so-classic brunch fare in your country surround.

Dishes include eggy options such as eggs Benedict and royale, as well as poached eggs with avocado and your choice of smoked salmon or bacon.

There's also sweet potato, avocado and ricotta hash or sweet potato and chorizo has for something a little bit different and hungry vegans can go for a beetroot falafel dish with beans, portobello mushroom, pesto and avocado on toast.

Wash it down with bottomless prosecco, mimosas, beavertown gamma ray or coffee.

Address: Ferry Rd, Hullbridge, Hockley SS5 6ND

Website: theanchorhullbridge.co.uk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artcafe West Mersea (@artcafewestmersea) Include caption By using this embed, you agree to Instagram's API Terms of Use. artcafewestmersea's profile picture artcafewestmersea 115 posts 643 followers 208 following Artcafe West Mersea www.islandartcafe.com Covid-19 POSTS VIDEOS TAGGED Instagram Search Search 9+ theresidentlondon's profile picture Meta About Blog Jobs Help API Privacy Terms Top accounts Hashtags Locations Instagram Lite English (UK) English (UK) © 2022 Instagram from Meta artcafewestmersea's profile picture artcafewestmersea • Mersea Island 31 likes artcafewestmersea's profile picture artcafewestmersea Hello Our Lovely Customers, This is a sad day for the ArtCafe family, the Cafe will be closing for the foreseeable future. This is as a result of the Government announcement yesterday evening. The health of our staff and customers is of the upmost importance and we do hope that these difficult times pass quickly. We would like to thank you, our loyal customers, for supporting us over the years and continuing to support us over the last couple of weeks, despite the uncertainty surrounding Coronavirus. A massive thank you to our wonderful team for their amazing efforts during these uncertain times, we would not be the business we are without them and we really do hope it won’t be long before we open again with them. The Cake Hole will be staying open as usual today and tomorrow, while we try and work out what is possible and plausible for the coming weeks. However, please acknowledge this will be very much only be possible if our staff are able to work and their health comes first. From us all at the ArtCafe and Cake Hole thank you and we will see you very soon! Love Jenny, Maggie and James 100 w mcshoesue's profile picture mcshoesue 👍👍🌈 100 w1 likeReply MARCH 21, 2020 Add a comment…Include caption By using this embed, you agree to Instagram's API Terms of Use.

8. The Art Café, Mersea Island

The Art Café on Mersea Island combines great coffee with some of the best original artwork around.

Located just a stones throw from the beach the views from the terrace are simply wonderful particularly when the sun is shining on a summer’s day.

Serving high quality coffees and freshly prepared food, The Art Café has been running for over ten years, so it’s clearly been doing something right.

Tuck into a hearty full English breakfast or crispy bubble and squeak while savouring the smell of freshly roasted coffee.

For something a bit different perhaps try the drop-scones with bacon and maple syrup, or porridge and croissants with your choice of local preserves.

Address: 2 Coast Road, West Mersea CO5 8QE

Website: islandartcafe.com

9. Mrs Salisbury's Famous Tea Rooms, Maldon

Set in the old home of grocer Edward Bright - the fat man of Maldon - these tea rooms have bundles of retro vintage charm.

For breakfast, there are several versions of a full English to get stuck into, including a vegan option, and a smaller full English portion for those not wanting to risk a food coma.

Along with a range of egg dishes, diners can also choose porridge or a stack of pancakes for their morning meal.

You can even order a breakfast cocktail such as a passionfruit Bellini, espresso martini or a Chambord royale, to round the meal off.

Address: 63 High St, Brights Path, Maldon CM9 5EP

Website: mrssalisburys.co.uk