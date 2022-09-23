We chat to Craig Rogan, executive head chef at Dakota, Leeds

Craig Rogan has learned from the best. He is the son of Simon Rogan, the creative mastermind behind the three Michelin star dining destination L’Enclume in the Lake District – among many others across the UK and the Far East. Craig has always been around culinary royalty. And while you might expect he learned at his father’s knee, it has been the influence of some our greatest chefs – the ones who worked for his dad – who moulded his enthusiasm and talent.

'It was the likes of Mark Birchall – who now has Moor Hall in Lancashire – who was there in my early days helping me find my way,’ says Craig. ‘That’s not to say my dad wasn't brilliant, too, of course but it’s a bit awkward when your dad’s the boss. You have to work extra hard to prove yourself.’

Originally from Southampton and destined for a promising career in football, Craig diverted his attention to cooking, gaining a last-minute spot on a prestigious catering course at Bournemouth College.

‘Football wasn’t for me in the end,’ says Craig. ‘I'd actually signed up for construction college because I’m creative and wanted to channel that. But then I spent time working on pot wash at L’Enclume. That changed everything. I knew that was what I wanted to do, so my dad spoke to the college, which he had a relationship with at the time taking students, and managed to get me a spot.’

Since then, Craig has worked at some of the best restaurants in the north, including The French at The Midland Hotel and Manchester House, both in the city, as well as at Fera at Claridge's in London and, most recently, at the Grand Hotel in York where he won back its 3 AA Rosettes. But moving to Dakota in 2019 felt like coming home to Craig, who moved to Leeds to be near to son, Max.

Craig learned his craft alongside his dad, the Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan - and the many talented chefs who passed through his kitchen - Credit: Dakota

‘I’m very happy at Dakota and in Yorkshire,’ says Craig, 33. ‘Although I grew up in Southhampton, Yorkshire feels like coming home. The people are so warm and friendly and I just love it

'It’s been a great three years at Dakota and I don’t plan to move. It’s a busy place and people love what we do. It’s food to make people happy and the team are fantastic.

‘People assume I only do fine dining but our goal is to create fabulous food for our regulars and make new visitors want to come back. People eating and then saying ‘that was amazing’. We're about good food, good service. We want to bring joy.’

Craig celebrates the best of Yorkshire’s larder in his menus at the Dakota Grill, from Whitby crab and Thirkleby duck breast to Ribblesdale goats' cheese and Yorkshire Nduja. Most recently he has developed a Yorkshire pudding menu – the UK’s first. Served with the Sunday lunch at Dakota you can choose from mouthwatering combinations including wild mushroom, pearl onion and smoked pancetta, Easingwold pork stuffing, black pudding and apple, and ox cheek and bone marrow mash – each served with lashings of flavoursome gravy.

Craig has brought a twist to Sunday lunch at the Dakota which he says, 'is about having fun with the food and not being pretentious' - Credit: Dakota

‘We developed the Yorkshire pudding menu,’ smiles Craig. ‘I was nervous at first. I thought Yorkshire folk wouldn’t like us messing with such a treasured food. But it has been brilliant. We don’t need to take ourselves too seriously, it’s about having fun with the food and not being pretentious. We want you to come in and feel like you’ve had the best meal you’ve ever had and not feel like you’ve been robbed.’

Summer flavours captured in this dish by Craig at Dakota - Credit: Dakota

Although Craig has no plans to leave Dakota, he does harbour a dream of one day owning his own place in Yorkshire, hopefully Leeds, and would like to create a restaurant worthy of giving the likes of Michael O'Hare, the chef behind the Michelin starred The Man Behind the Curtain; some competition.

‘Leeds is a fantastic place, I absolutely love it,’ says Craig. ‘It has changed so much in the past 10 years and it has so much potential to be a thriving foodie spot. But when you think of those higher accolades, like a Michelin star, I think it’s time Michael had a bit of company.’